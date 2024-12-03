Senegalese PM retains role as Ndiaye becomes National Assembly President

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced on Monday, December 2, 2024, that he will remain in his current role rather than assume the presidency of the national assembly. The decision follows the ruling Pastef party’s resounding victory in the recent snap parliamentary elections held on November 17, where it secured 130 of the 165 seats, one of the largest majorities in the nation’s history.

The landslide victory prompted debates about institutional balance, with some advocating for Sonko to lead the national assembly to mitigate potential conflicts in an executive where the president’s position depends on the prime minister’s influence.

Sonko has been a central figure in Senegalese politics, playing a critical role in President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s electoral success in March. Since April, Sonko has headed the government, steering its operations during a challenging period of high inflation and widespread unemployment.

“I will remain at the prime minister’s office,” Sonko declared at the national assembly, shortly before the induction of newly elected lawmakers. “I came here to submit my resignation as an MP. We have already begun important work at the prime minister’s office, and the president needs me by his side. We will continue this work.”

With Sonko retaining his role as prime minister, Malick Ndiaye, a trusted ally and the current transport minister, was elected as the new president of the national assembly on Monday.

The Pastef party’s dominant legislative position provides Senegal’s government with the capacity to push forward its ambitious reform agenda as the country navigates economic and social challenges.

