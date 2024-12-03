Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Guinea: At least 56 killed in stampede during football match

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Guinea: At least 56 killed in stampede during football match

Guinea has declared three days of national mourning, starting Tuesday, December 2024, following the tragic deaths of at least 56 people in a stampede during a football match in Nzérékoré on Sunday night. The stampede occurred during the final match of a local tournament, leaving many injured and hospitalized, with concerns that the death toll could rise. The incident has left the nation in shock and grief.

In international developments, South Africa has assumed the G20 presidency from Brazil, preceding the 2024 summit to be hosted by the United States. President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to prioritize the interests of Africa and the Global South during his tenure. However, he faces potential challenges in navigating relations with a U.S. administration that has expressed skepticism toward multilateralism and shown resistance to BRICS members in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the United Nations agency responsible for promoting communication technology has highlighted Africa’s struggle to keep pace with the global surge in internet access. While 5.5 billion people, or 68% of the global population, are now online—a 227 million increase from 2023—Africa lags behind with an average internet penetration rate of just 38%. The digital divide varies significantly across the continent, posing challenges to equitable development in an increasingly connected world.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: U.S-based Nigerian researcher, Patrick Okoye, awarded first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical use in Medicines. 

Biden pledges U.S. commitment to Africa, focuses on Angola and legacy of slavery

Senegalese PM retains role as Ndiaye becomes National Assembly President

DRC: ADF attack leaves 10 dead and several abducted

Zimbabwe Court rules against abortion ban for rape victims and underage girls

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Senegalese PM retains role as Ndiaye becomes National Assembly President Senegalese PM retains role as Ndiaye becomes National Assembly President
Next Article Biden pledges U.S. commitment to Africa, focuses on Angola and legacy of slavery Biden pledges U.S. commitment to Africa, focuses on Angola and legacy of slavery
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: U.S-based Nigerian researcher, Patrick Okoye, awarded first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical use in Medicines. 
BUSINESS

USAfrica: U.S-based Nigerian researcher, Patrick Okoye, awarded first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical use in Medicines. 

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Enugu State signs $100 million deal with Austrian firm to overhaul water infrastructure
Biden pledges U.S. commitment to Africa, focuses on Angola and legacy of slavery
Senegalese PM retains role as Ndiaye becomes National Assembly President
DRC: ADF attack leaves 10 dead and several abducted
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?