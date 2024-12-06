Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays

Nearly 20 Kenyan police officers deployed in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission have submitted resignation letters over the past two months, citing delayed pay and poor working conditions. This revelation comes from three officers who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Despite submitting resignation letters, the officers report receiving no formal acknowledgment and continue to serve on the mission. Kenya’s national police spokesperson did not respond to inquiries about the resignation letters, delayed payments, or working conditions.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kenyan National Police Chief Douglas Kanja addressed media reports of pay delays, claiming officers had been paid through October. However, the three officers disputed this, stating they last received payment in September.

Kenya deployed approximately 400 police officers to Haiti in June to lead the MSS mission, which was initially expected to include around 2,500 personnel from 10 countries. The mission has faced significant challenges due to funding and staffing shortfalls. Few officers from other countries have joined the mission, and a pledge by Kenyan President William Ruto in October to send an additional 600 officers the following month has not been fulfilled.

Resignation Amid Growing Challenges

Officers began submitting verbal resignations in October, later formalizing their requests in writing as directed. According to the sources, three officers submitted resignation letters in October, followed by about 15 in November, including at least five senior officers. Among them was a unit commander who was the first to formally resign in October.

One officer described harrowing scenes in Haiti, including witnessing dogs consuming human remains in the streets, which he said left him deeply traumatized. Officers also reported inadequate ammunition to combat heavily armed gangs that have intensified attacks on Kenyan positions.

Haiti’s Escalating Crisis

Haiti has been grappling with worsening gang violence over the past two years, with armed groups now controlling much of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Thousands have been killed, and the violence shows no sign of abating.

The MSS mission has struggled to maintain morale from the outset. In September, four officers told Reuters of delays in pay and shortages of equipment and manpower. The U.S. government, which has provided the bulk of the mission’s funding, is advocating for it to transition into a U.N. peacekeeping force to diversify and stabilize funding. However, China and Russia have opposed the move, arguing that the MSS should first demonstrate its ability to establish peace independently.

Adding to the instability, Haiti’s national transitional council recently ousted its prime minister, who had been in office for just six months, and appointed a new leader, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Kenya’s leadership of the MSS mission is under strain, as the country navigates the complexities of supporting peace efforts abroad while addressing the grievances of its deployed personnel.

