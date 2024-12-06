U.S. Police intensifies probe after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in daylight attack

New York police have released new security footage showing the suspect believed to have fatally shot Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in a shocking daylight attack outside a Manhattan hotel.

The latest image, unveiled Thursday, December 5, 2024, depicts the suspect smiling or laughing with his face uncovered, marking significant progress in the ongoing manhunt. The brazen attack occurred on Wednesday outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson, 50, was attending an investor conference.

Premeditated and Targeted Attack

The masked assailant approached Thompson from behind, firing multiple shots before fleeing on foot and later riding off on a bicycle, initially believed to be a rented e-bike. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the attack appeared “premeditated, preplanned, and targeted,” according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Surveillance footage captured the chilling moment Thompson was shot, leaving bystanders and millions of viewers who saw the replay in shock. Speculation is mounting about a possible motive, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the words “delay” and “deny”—terms often associated with insurance claim denials—were found written on shell casings at the scene.

Although authorities have not confirmed the use of a silencer, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated that a recovered cell phone and other evidence are being investigated.

Possible Threats and Speculation

Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, revealed to NBC News that her late husband had received threats, possibly related to disputes over insurance coverage. “There had been some threats, but I don’t know the details,” she said. The couple, based in Minnesota, shared two children.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, issued a statement expressing their grief: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by this tragic loss.”

As one of the largest U.S. health insurers, UnitedHealthcare plays a significant role in the healthcare system, including managing Medicare and Medicaid programs. Thompson, who served as CEO since April 2021, previously oversaw the company’s government programs.

Ongoing Investigation

The NYPD has deployed extensive resources, including drones and dogs, to comb through Central Park and other areas of Manhattan in search of the suspect. “We are using all available assets,” an NYPD spokesperson said, emphasizing the priority given to the investigation.

Thompson’s compensation in 2023 totaled $10.2 million, and UnitedHealth Group reported $100.8 billion in revenue for the third quarter of the year, underscoring his prominent role in the healthcare industry.

Police have not announced any arrests or planned follow-up briefings, leaving the city awaiting answers in this high-profile case.

(AFP)