Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

U.S. Police intensifies probe after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in daylight attack

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. Police intensifies probe after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in daylight attack

New York police have released new security footage showing the suspect believed to have fatally shot Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in a shocking daylight attack outside a Manhattan hotel.

The latest image, unveiled Thursday, December 5, 2024, depicts the suspect smiling or laughing with his face uncovered, marking significant progress in the ongoing manhunt. The brazen attack occurred on Wednesday outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson, 50, was attending an investor conference.

Premeditated and Targeted Attack
The masked assailant approached Thompson from behind, firing multiple shots before fleeing on foot and later riding off on a bicycle, initially believed to be a rented e-bike. The New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed the attack appeared “premeditated, preplanned, and targeted,” according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Surveillance footage captured the chilling moment Thompson was shot, leaving bystanders and millions of viewers who saw the replay in shock. Speculation is mounting about a possible motive, with unconfirmed reports suggesting the words “delay” and “deny”—terms often associated with insurance claim denials—were found written on shell casings at the scene.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Although authorities have not confirmed the use of a silencer, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny stated that a recovered cell phone and other evidence are being investigated.

Possible Threats and Speculation
Thompson’s wife, Paulette Thompson, revealed to NBC News that her late husband had received threats, possibly related to disputes over insurance coverage. “There had been some threats, but I don’t know the details,” she said. The couple, based in Minnesota, shared two children.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, issued a statement expressing their grief: “We are deeply saddened and shocked by this tragic loss.”

As one of the largest U.S. health insurers, UnitedHealthcare plays a significant role in the healthcare system, including managing Medicare and Medicaid programs. Thompson, who served as CEO since April 2021, previously oversaw the company’s government programs.

Ongoing Investigation
The NYPD has deployed extensive resources, including drones and dogs, to comb through Central Park and other areas of Manhattan in search of the suspect. “We are using all available assets,” an NYPD spokesperson said, emphasizing the priority given to the investigation.

Thompson’s compensation in 2023 totaled $10.2 million, and UnitedHealth Group reported $100.8 billion in revenue for the third quarter of the year, underscoring his prominent role in the healthcare industry.

Police have not announced any arrests or planned follow-up briefings, leaving the city awaiting answers in this high-profile case.
(AFP)

 

You Might Also Like

 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO

Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays

Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election

U.S.A: McKinsey pays fine for bribery and corruption in South Africa

Tinubu approves $500,000 to clear Nigeria’s UN-Habitat 2022–2023 obligations 

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election
Next Article Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO
NEWS

 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays
Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election
U.S.A: McKinsey pays fine for bribery and corruption in South Africa
Tinubu approves $500,000 to clear Nigeria’s UN-Habitat 2022–2023 obligations 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?