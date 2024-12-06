Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

U.S.A: McKinsey pays fine for bribery and corruption in South Africa

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S.A: McKinsey pays fine for bribery and corruption in South Africa

The African subsidiary of global consulting firm McKinsey & Company Inc. has agreed to pay a criminal fine exceeding $122 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into a prolonged bribery scheme involving South African officials, U.S. authorities announced on Thursday.

The DOJ alleges that the scheme entailed paying bribes to officials within the South African government, the state-run agency overseeing ports, railways, and pipelines, as well as the state-controlled energy company. These illicit payments reportedly helped McKinsey Africa secure contracts, yielding $85 million in profits for the subsidiary and its parent company between 2012 and 2016.

Under a deferred prosecution agreement, McKinsey Africa can avoid formal prosecution under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, provided it adheres to specific compliance and monitoring conditions.

In a statement, McKinsey expressed its satisfaction with the resolution of the case, calling it “closure of this unfortunate situation.” The company emphasized its cooperation with authorities and highlighted “significant improvements” to its risk management, legal frameworks, and compliance controls.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

McKinsey also noted that a former executive implicated in the case was dismissed over seven years ago, shortly after the company became aware of the misconduct.

“McKinsey is a very different company today than it was when these events occurred,” the firm stated, underscoring its commitment to maintaining robust ethical standards moving forward.
(AP)

You Might Also Like

 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO

Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays

U.S. Police intensifies probe after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in daylight attack

Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election

South African Airways cancels flights amid pilot strike over pay and working conditions

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu approves $500,000 to clear Nigeria’s UN-Habitat 2022–2023 obligations  Tinubu approves $500,000 to clear Nigeria’s UN-Habitat 2022–2023 obligations 
Next Article Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO
NEWS

 Mali issues arrest warrant for Barrick Gold CEO

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Kenyan Police Officers in Haiti tender resignations over pay delays
U.S. Police intensifies probe after UnitedHealthcare CEO killed in daylight attack
Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election
Tinubu approves $500,000 to clear Nigeria’s UN-Habitat 2022–2023 obligations 
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?