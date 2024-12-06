Ghana calls for peace and transparency ahead of election

As Ghana approaches its pivotal elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024, authorities have implemented a series of measures to ensure the integrity of the democratic process and maintain national security.

The contest pits Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, representing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), against former President John Dramani Mahama, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.

A delegation from the West African Elders Forum, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, is in Ghana to observe the electoral process. Upon his arrival in Accra, Jonathan remarked, “Ghana is one of Africa’s democratic models, and we want to see the country maintain that status.”

With over 18.7 million registered voters, Ghanaians will elect one of 13 presidential candidates and select 276 legislators. However, pre-election tensions have heightened, fueled by perceptions of partisanship within the Electoral Commission. Critics allege the commission favors the ruling party, raising concerns about the election’s fairness.

Opposition candidate John Dramani Mahama has emphasized that his acceptance of the results will hinge on the transparency and impartiality of the process. Opinion polls suggest Mahama is a frontrunner, with projections indicating a possible outright victory.

Despite Ghana’s strong reputation as a democratic beacon in Africa, concerns persist about potential unrest. The proximity of the NPP headquarters to the NDC offices—just five kilometers apart—has prompted heightened police vigilance to prevent clashes.

Residents have expressed hopes for a peaceful election. Emilia Quaicoo, a resident of Accra, stated, “I’m just looking for peace, that’s all. That we don’t have chaos in the nation, just that.” Another local, Daniel Asem, echoed this sentiment, expressing hope “that there will be a final winner, that there will be no fighting.”

Polling stations across Ghana, numbering over 41,000, will close at 5:00 PM local time, concluding a critical day in the country’s democratic journey.