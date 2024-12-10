Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second administration

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second administration

As the world anticipates the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term on January 20, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the G20’s commitment to collective cooperation. Ramaphosa assured global leaders that measures are being taken to counterbalance Trump’s “America First” approach and to maintain the group’s cohesion.

“I think there will be sufficient shock absorbers put in place to enable the G20 to continue functioning in a way that advances global interests. Through the G20, we are not advancing the interests of a single country but those of the world, collectively represented in the group,” Ramaphosa stated.

Trump has signaled an assertive foreign policy agenda, including plans to impose new tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. Over the weekend, he threatened 100% tariffs on BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—if they continue exploring alternatives to the U.S. dollar for international trade.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Trump warned these countries that they should expect to “wave goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. economy” if they pursue such policies.

Ramaphosa revealed on Tuesday that he had congratulated Trump on his electoral victory and extended an invitation for him to attend the G20 summit in South Africa in late 2025. He also invited Trump for a state visit.

“When I spoke to President Trump, I informed him that he would need to come to South Africa, both for the G20 summit and a state visit. I look forward to handing over the G20 presidency to him in 2025,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa assumed the G20’s rotational leadership from Brazil on Sunday and will hold the position until the end of 2025, when it will pass the presidency to the United States.

Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of maintaining global collaboration within the G20 framework, particularly in light of the challenges posed by Trump’s policy stance.

(AP)

