Jay-Z denies sexual assault allegations, accuses Lawyer of extortion

A lawsuit alleging sexual assault against Sean “Diddy” Combs has been amended to include new claims implicating Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The plaintiff, who alleged she was raped at a 2000 awards show afterparty when she was 13 years old, accused Jay-Z of participating in the assault.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as “idiotic” and “heinous in nature” in a statement issued by his company, Roc Nation. He further disclosed that he had anonymously filed a lawsuit against the plaintiff’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, in California, alleging extortion.

Jay-Z stated that Buzbee had attempted to blackmail him by threatening to make the accusations public unless he agreed to a settlement.

“It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” Jay-Z said in his statement.

The lawsuit is part of a wave of sexual assault allegations against Sean Combs, who is currently in federal custody in New York facing sex trafficking charges.

The Allegations

The plaintiff, whose identity remains undisclosed, claimed she gained entry to a celebrity afterparty at a private residence following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. She alleged she was made to sign a nondisclosure agreement in the limousine en route to the party.

According to the lawsuit, she consumed a drink at the event that made her feel “woozy and lightheaded.” She then went into a bedroom to lie down, where she alleges Combs, Jay-Z, and an unidentified celebrity entered and assaulted her.

Response from Attorneys

Tony Buzbee, a Houston-based personal injury lawyer representing the plaintiff, dismissed Jay-Z’s extortion allegations as “stupid and laughable.” Buzbee asserted that his letter merely sought confidential mediation on behalf of the plaintiff, who did not request a financial settlement.

“Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me but has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact. She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve,” Buzbee said in a statement.

Buzbee, who represents over 120 individuals accusing Combs of sexual misconduct, previously announced a hotline to encourage accusers to come forward. Combs’ attorneys have dismissed the hotline and related lawsuits as publicity stunts.

Impact on Jay-Z’s Family

In his statement, Jay-Z expressed concern over the personal toll of the allegations on his family.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” he said.

Requests for further comment from Jay-Z’s representatives remain unanswered.

This legal development underscores ongoing controversies surrounding high-profile figures in the entertainment industry as allegations of past misconduct continue to surface.