Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

TRAVEL

Morocco’s tourism industry records significant growth, sets ambitious future goals

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Morocco’s tourism industry records significant growth, sets ambitious future goals

Morocco’s tourism sector has reached a significant milestone, attracting 15.9 million visitors by the end of November 2024. This figure represents a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the country’s tourism ministry.

November alone saw a notable surge, with 1.3 million tourists arriving—a 31% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores Morocco’s rising appeal as a premier global travel destination.

A key contributor to this growth is the influx of Moroccan residents living abroad, whose visits rose by 17%, adding an extra 1.1 million arrivals. This highlights the enduring connection between Moroccans abroad and their home country.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Morocco’s economy, contributing approximately 7% to its GDP. The sector also plays a crucial role in job creation and foreign currency earnings, further cementing its importance to national development.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

To sustain and enhance this growth, Morocco has expanded air connectivity to major markets and is actively promoting lesser-known destinations across the country. These efforts aim to diversify its offerings and attract a broader spectrum of international visitors.

Looking ahead, Morocco has set ambitious tourism targets. The country aims to host 17.5 million visitors by 2026 and 26 million by 2030, coinciding with its role as a co-host of the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

These objectives align with Morocco’s broader vision of becoming one of the world’s top travel destinations, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its tourism infrastructure and global appeal.

(AP)

You Might Also Like

Nigeria: Aviation Minister says DSS has no business searching bags at airports

Nigerians account for 10% of UK visas, says British High Commissioner

Nigeria: Aviation Minister criticizes FCCPC over Air Peace pricing remarks

South African Airways cancels flights amid pilot strike over pay and working conditions

South Africa eases visa requirements for Nigerian travelers

Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria: Aviation Minister says DSS has no business searching bags at airports Nigeria: Aviation Minister says DSS has no business searching bags at airports
Next Article Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second administration Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second administration
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Jay-Z denies sexual assault allegations, accuses Lawyer of extortion
ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z denies sexual assault allegations, accuses Lawyer of extortion

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ramaphosa reaffirms G20 unity ahead of Trump’s second administration
Nigeria: Aviation Minister says DSS has no business searching bags at airports
Nigerians account for 10% of UK visas, says British High Commissioner
In the matter of Dele Farotimi before the star chamber. By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?