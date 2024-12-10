Morocco’s tourism industry records significant growth, sets ambitious future goals

Morocco’s tourism sector has reached a significant milestone, attracting 15.9 million visitors by the end of November 2024. This figure represents a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to the country’s tourism ministry.

November alone saw a notable surge, with 1.3 million tourists arriving—a 31% increase from the previous year. This growth underscores Morocco’s rising appeal as a premier global travel destination.

A key contributor to this growth is the influx of Moroccan residents living abroad, whose visits rose by 17%, adding an extra 1.1 million arrivals. This highlights the enduring connection between Moroccans abroad and their home country.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Morocco’s economy, contributing approximately 7% to its GDP. The sector also plays a crucial role in job creation and foreign currency earnings, further cementing its importance to national development.

To sustain and enhance this growth, Morocco has expanded air connectivity to major markets and is actively promoting lesser-known destinations across the country. These efforts aim to diversify its offerings and attract a broader spectrum of international visitors.

Looking ahead, Morocco has set ambitious tourism targets. The country aims to host 17.5 million visitors by 2026 and 26 million by 2030, coinciding with its role as a co-host of the FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

These objectives align with Morocco’s broader vision of becoming one of the world’s top travel destinations, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its tourism infrastructure and global appeal.

