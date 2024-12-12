Ghana: Mahama’s victory marks a milestone in Ghana’s democracy

John Dramani Mahama, opposition leader and candidate of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured a decisive victory in last weekend’s presidential election, a momentous event in African politics. Ghana’s Electoral Commission confirmed on Monday that Mahama, 66, won approximately 56% of the vote, defeating Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mahama’s win marks the end of an eight-year NPP administration, signaling hope for opposition movements across Africa. It demonstrates that peaceful political transitions are achievable, even in challenging circumstances.

A Wave of Opposition Gains in Africa

Mahama’s victory follows a trend of significant power shifts across Africa in 2024, with Mauritius, Botswana, and Somaliland witnessing major political changes. In Namibia and South Africa, opposition parties also gained ground against entrenched ruling establishments. These shifts have largely been driven by pledges to address economic challenges and improve governance.

Election Integrity and Accountability

The transparent and credible electoral process in Ghana played a pivotal role in Mahama’s victory. Party representatives were allowed to verify results from polling stations and seal ballot boxes, adding an extra layer of accountability.

Ben Graham Jones, an expert in election integrity, highlighted the importance of Ghana’s approach, noting:

“Party agents sign off forms at every level to ensure the accuracy of results through parallel vote tabulation. This creates public trust in the outcome.”

Additionally, Ghana’s political parties signed a rare peace agreement to accept the election results, underscoring the nation’s democratic maturity.

Why Ghanaians Chose Change

Mahama’s campaign resonated strongly with the youth, who comprise a significant portion of Ghana’s electorate. Promising startup programs for young entrepreneurs and farmers, as well as measures to revive the struggling economy, Mahama tapped into widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo.

Ghana’s economic challenges, including a 2022 debt default and severe currency devaluation, added urgency to calls for new leadership.

“Data shows that speaking to people’s hearts drives behavioral change,” Jones noted, emphasizing the global trend favoring opposition parties during economic downturns.

A Model for Africa

Samson Itodo, executive director of Yiaga Africa, praised Ghana’s election as a benchmark for democratic maturity on the continent. He lauded Vice President Bawumia’s prompt concession of defeat, which helped prevent post-election unrest.

“Transparency and credibility in the electoral process are key to avoiding disputes and fostering peaceful transitions,” Itodo observed.

Future Challenges for Opposition Movements

While Mahama’s win inspires optimism, challenges remain for opposition movements across Africa. In countries with authoritarian regimes, such as Burundi, Cameroon, Gabon, and Mali, regime change may prove elusive. However, hybrid democracies like Malawi, Tanzania, and Ivory Coast could see significant opposition gains in upcoming elections.

“2025 will be a real test for Africa’s democracies,” Jones stated. “Major contests, such as in Cameroon where President Paul Biya has held power for decades, will reveal whether true democratic change is achievable.”

Mahama’s victory underscores Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa, providing a model for other nations striving for credible and peaceful transitions of power.