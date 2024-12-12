Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Ghana: Mahama’s victory marks a milestone in Ghana’s democracy

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Ghana: Mahama’s victory marks a milestone in Ghana’s democracy

John Dramani Mahama, opposition leader and candidate of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured a decisive victory in last weekend’s presidential election, a momentous event in African politics. Ghana’s Electoral Commission confirmed on Monday that Mahama, 66, won approximately 56% of the vote, defeating Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Contents
A Wave of Opposition Gains in AfricaElection Integrity and AccountabilityWhy Ghanaians Chose ChangeA Model for AfricaFuture Challenges for Opposition Movements

Mahama’s win marks the end of an eight-year NPP administration, signaling hope for opposition movements across Africa. It demonstrates that peaceful political transitions are achievable, even in challenging circumstances.

A Wave of Opposition Gains in Africa

Mahama’s victory follows a trend of significant power shifts across Africa in 2024, with Mauritius, Botswana, and Somaliland witnessing major political changes. In Namibia and South Africa, opposition parties also gained ground against entrenched ruling establishments. These shifts have largely been driven by pledges to address economic challenges and improve governance.

Election Integrity and Accountability

The transparent and credible electoral process in Ghana played a pivotal role in Mahama’s victory. Party representatives were allowed to verify results from polling stations and seal ballot boxes, adding an extra layer of accountability.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ben Graham Jones, an expert in election integrity, highlighted the importance of Ghana’s approach, noting:

“Party agents sign off forms at every level to ensure the accuracy of results through parallel vote tabulation. This creates public trust in the outcome.”

Additionally, Ghana’s political parties signed a rare peace agreement to accept the election results, underscoring the nation’s democratic maturity.

Why Ghanaians Chose Change

Mahama’s campaign resonated strongly with the youth, who comprise a significant portion of Ghana’s electorate. Promising startup programs for young entrepreneurs and farmers, as well as measures to revive the struggling economy, Mahama tapped into widespread dissatisfaction with the status quo.

Ghana’s economic challenges, including a 2022 debt default and severe currency devaluation, added urgency to calls for new leadership.

“Data shows that speaking to people’s hearts drives behavioral change,” Jones noted, emphasizing the global trend favoring opposition parties during economic downturns.

A Model for Africa

Samson Itodo, executive director of Yiaga Africa, praised Ghana’s election as a benchmark for democratic maturity on the continent. He lauded Vice President Bawumia’s prompt concession of defeat, which helped prevent post-election unrest.

“Transparency and credibility in the electoral process are key to avoiding disputes and fostering peaceful transitions,” Itodo observed.

Future Challenges for Opposition Movements

While Mahama’s win inspires optimism, challenges remain for opposition movements across Africa. In countries with authoritarian regimes, such as Burundi, Cameroon, Gabon, and Mali, regime change may prove elusive. However, hybrid democracies like Malawi, Tanzania, and Ivory Coast could see significant opposition gains in upcoming elections.

“2025 will be a real test for Africa’s democracies,” Jones stated. “Major contests, such as in Cameroon where President Paul Biya has held power for decades, will reveal whether true democratic change is achievable.”

Mahama’s victory underscores Ghana’s standing as a beacon of democracy in Africa, providing a model for other nations striving for credible and peaceful transitions of power.

 

You Might Also Like

Niger suspends BBC amid junta crackdown on media

Trump’s tariff threats shake Canada-Mexico trade ties

U.S.: Biden issues clemency for 1,500 Americans

From isolation to infamy: The transformation of Luigi Mangione

Power of joy, life and death. By Chuck Abuadinma

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article U.S.: Biden issues clemency for 1,500 Americans U.S.: Biden issues clemency for 1,500 Americans
Next Article Trump’s tariff threats shake Canada-Mexico trade ties Trump’s tariff threats shake Canada-Mexico trade ties
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Niger suspends BBC amid junta crackdown on media
POLITICS

Niger suspends BBC amid junta crackdown on media

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
U.S: Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping and world leaders to inauguration
Trump’s tariff threats shake Canada-Mexico trade ties
U.S.: Biden issues clemency for 1,500 Americans
From isolation to infamy: The transformation of Luigi Mangione
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?