U.S.: Biden issues clemency for 1,500 Americans

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the largest single-day clemency action in American history, commuting the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals and granting full pardons to an additional 39 people.

Most of those whose sentences were commuted had been released to house arrest during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the individuals receiving full pardons had all been convicted of non-violent offenses.

Presidential Statement on Clemency

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” President Biden stated. “I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunities for Americans to participate in daily life, contribute to their communities, and address sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, particularly those convicted of drug-related crimes.”

The Biden administration emphasized that the pardoned individuals had shown a strong commitment to reform and community service. Among them were a woman assisting with natural disaster first-response teams, a church deacon working as an addiction counselor, a decorated military veteran, and a PhD candidate in molecular bioscience.

Context of Biden’s Clemency Action

This clemency initiative follows the president’s recent pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, who faced federal tax evasion charges. Advocacy groups and lawmakers subsequently urged Biden to extend clemency to “regular” Americans as well, particularly those convicted of non-violent offenses.

Activists have also called on the administration to commute the sentences of individuals on federal death row, advocating for the abolition of capital punishment.

Trump’s Clemency Plans

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to issue broad pardons on his first day in office, including clemency for individuals convicted of participating in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Biden’s actions highlight a broader focus on addressing systemic disparities in the justice system while sparking dialogue on the future of clemency under the incoming administration.

