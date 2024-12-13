UnitedHealth Group CEO pays tribute to Brian Thompson, acknowledges health care challenges

Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare (UHC), honored the late Brian Thompson in an op-ed published Friday in The New York Times. Thompson, UHC’s chief executive officer, was tragically shot and killed in New York City, a crime that has sparked an outpouring of grief and reflections on the broader issues within the U.S. health care system.

Witty described the “enormous outpouring of support” for Thompson’s family and loved ones following the tragedy. However, he also acknowledged that UHC employees have been subjected to threats and vitriol online.

“No employees—whether they answer customer calls or are nurses visiting patients in their homes—should have to fear for their safety or that of their loved ones,” Witty emphasized.

Addressing the Broken Health Care System

In the op-ed, Witty expressed understanding of the public’s frustration with the health care system, noting that it often fails to meet the needs of Americans. He pointed to rising health insurance costs, increased claim denials, and widespread financial anxiety over medical expenses as significant issues.

A 2024 KFF survey revealed that most U.S. adults worry about affording health care or unexpected medical bills. Witty acknowledged these concerns, stating, “No one would design a system like the one we have. It’s a patchwork built over decades.”

The New York Police Department has clarified that there is no indication that Thompson’s accused killer, Luigi Mangione, was a client of UHC. However, officials suspect the company may have been targeted due to its status as the largest health insurer in the United States.

The shooting has also ignited conversations about the safety of executives and high-ranking employees, particularly in industries where public dissatisfaction is prevalent.

Brian Thompson’s Leadership and Legacy

Witty reflected on Thompson’s upbringing on a rural Iowa farm, which shaped his commitment to improving health care accessibility and compassion.

“Brian never forgot where he came from. He always considered the needs of people in rural communities, like his hometown of Jewell, Iowa, when finding ways to improve care,” Witty wrote.

As CEO, Thompson was guided by a simple principle: “Would you want this for your own family?” If the answer was no, he rejected the idea outright. Witty praised Thompson’s relentless pursuit of innovation aimed at making health care more affordable, transparent, and humane.

“Brian was never content with the status quo,” Witty noted. “His legacy is one of compassion and commitment to better care, a legacy we are determined to carry forward.”

A Call for Systemic Improvement

Witty reiterated UnitedHealth Group’s willingness to collaborate with stakeholders to create a more effective and equitable health care system, acknowledging that significant work remains to be done.

“We understand and share the desire to build a health care system that works better for everyone. That is the purpose of our organization,” Witty wrote.

In honoring Thompson’s memory, Witty concluded that the best tribute to his leadership would be continuing efforts to improve health care for all.

“This is Brian’s legacy, and we will carry it forward,” he affirmed.