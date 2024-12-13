Support USAfricaLIVE.com

U.S, imposes visa bans amid Georgia's political crisis

U.S, imposes visa bans amid Georgia's political crisis

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on approximately 20 individuals accused of undermining democracy in Georgia, the State Department announced on Thursday.

Protests Erupt Over Delayed EU Aspirations
Political Crisis Deepens Ahead of Presidential Decision

“We are committed to ensuring that senior officials responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy will face visa restrictions,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement.

While the names of those affected have not been disclosed, the department revealed that the group includes sitting ministers, members of parliament, and law enforcement and security officials.

Protests Erupt Over Delayed EU Aspirations

Georgia, a Black Sea nation, has been gripped by political unrest since the ruling Georgian Dream party declared victory in the October parliamentary elections. This sparked nightly protests, fueled by the party’s decision to delay the country’s long-held ambition of joining the European Union.

Hundreds of individuals, including protesters, journalists, human rights activists, and opposition figures, have reportedly been arrested during the demonstrations.

“The United States strongly condemns the Georgian Dream party’s ongoing, brutal, and unjustified violence against Georgian citizens,” the State Department declared. The department also announced plans to implement additional measures, including sanctions, to hold accountable those undermining democracy in Georgia.

Political Crisis Deepens Ahead of Presidential Decision

Tensions are expected to escalate further on Saturday, as Georgian Dream plans to consolidate its power by replacing pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili with far-right former soccer player Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Zurabishvili has refused to step down, citing allegations of electoral fraud and declaring the newly elected parliament and government “illegitimate.” She has pledged to remain in office until Georgian Dream organizes fresh parliamentary elections.

The government’s response to Zurabishvili’s defiance remains unclear. She is a popular figure among protesters, who have expressed a willingness to defend her against any attempts to forcibly remove her from the presidential palace.

The unfolding political crisis has placed Georgia’s democratic future and aspirations for EU integration in jeopardy, with international observers closely monitoring developments.

(AFP, Reuters)

 

