ECOWAS gives Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger six-month window to reconsider withdrawal starting January 29

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger six months, starting January 29, 2025, to reconsider their decision to leave the regional organization. This development follows formal notifications of withdrawal from the three nations.

A transitional period extending to July 29, 2025, has been established to allow these countries the opportunity to re-evaluate their stance and potentially rejoin ECOWAS.

Dr. Omar Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, announced this decision at the conclusion of the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Abuja. He noted that under Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the three countries would officially cease to be members of the organization if they do not reconsider their decision by the deadline.

Mediation Efforts Extended

To encourage reconciliation, ECOWAS leaders extended the mediation mandates of President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and President Macky Sall of Senegal until the end of the transition period.

“The authority extends the mandate of President Gnassingbé of Togo and President Sall of Senegal to continue their mediation efforts until the end of the transition period, with the goal of bringing the three member countries back into ECOWAS,” Touray stated.

Withdrawal Formalities and Contingency Plans

Dr. Touray disclosed that the ECOWAS Commission has been instructed to begin withdrawal formalities if the countries do not reconsider their decisions by the January 29, 2025, deadline. The authority also directed the development of a contingency plan to address political and economic relations with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger post-withdrawal.

“Without prejudice to reconciliation efforts, the authority has directed the President of the Commission to initiate withdrawal formalities after January 29, 2025, and to prepare a contingency plan covering various areas of political and economic relations with the Republics of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso,” Touray explained.

The ECOWAS Council of Ministers will convene an extraordinary session in the second quarter of 2025 to review and approve the modalities of the withdrawal and contingency plans.

Diplomatic Engagement Commended

The heads of state commended the diplomatic efforts made by several leaders to resolve the crisis. Dr. Touray highlighted the contributions of President Macky Sall of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo in mediating the situation.

“The authority acknowledges the exemplary diplomatic engagement of President Macky Sall and President Faure Gnassingbé in addressing this issue,” he said.

The authority also recognized the role of ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, along with other member states, in seeking a resolution to the matter.