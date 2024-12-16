Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The rise of Robotics: Innovations and applications in 2024

Robots have transitioned from the realm of science fiction to integral components of everyday life. In 2024, advancements in robotics have reached unprecedented levels of sophistication.

Brave Robotics has introduced a humanoid robot named ‘Firebarion,’ which bears a striking resemblance to characters from the Hollywood Transformers franchise. Meanwhile, in China, developers have created a humanoid robot modeled after Su Shi, one of the nation’s most esteemed poets.

In South Korea, tech giant LG has unveiled an AI-powered robot capable of generating original stories based on images drawn by users on a tablet. These innovations showcase the diverse applications of robotics beyond entertainment.

This year has also seen robots take on significant medical roles. A groundbreaking robot-assisted surgery was performed on a child for the first time in the United Kingdom at Southampton Children’s Hospital. Surgeons utilized an advanced robotic device known as the Versius Surgical Robotic System to conduct a laparoscopic pyeloplasty on seven-year-old Reece, who was diagnosed with a urinary obstruction following an accident at the park.

Ewan Brownlee, a consultant pediatric urologist at University Hospital Southampton, explained, “Instead of a straight handle, we use something resembling a joystick. Robotic assistance may sound automated, but it remains fully controlled by the surgeon.”

In Edinburgh, the National Robotorium is testing robots designed to aid stroke recovery. A brain-computer interface (BCI) is affixed to patients’ heads to detect brain activity, allowing the robot to respond in real-time and mimic the actions patients are attempting to perform. This approach aims to provide a more cost-effective alternative to traditional physiotherapy.

Professor Lynne Baillie from Heriot-Watt University noted, “Once patients realize they are controlling the robot, it instills a sense of control and companionship, akin to exercising with a partner.”

Additionally, in an upscale suburb of Nairobi, a new dining experience has attracted attention at the Robot Cafe—the first of its kind in East Africa. Here, robots assist human staff in serving customers. The cafe’s owners emphasized that while the technology is costly, it is intended primarily for entertainment rather than labor cost reduction.

John Kariuki, manager of Robot Cafe, stated, “We believe customers deserve access to technology found in developed countries. Our goal is to provide entertainment that aligns with our target audience’s desires.”

The use of robotic waiters is not novel; similar implementations have been observed in countries such as China, Japan, and the United States.

