AFRICA

Mozambique begins recovery after cyclone Chido’s devastation

Mozambique begins recovery after cyclone Chido’s devastation

On Monday, December 16, 2024, Pemba, Mozambique, launched recovery and cleanup efforts following the catastrophic impact of Cyclone Chido, a Category 4 storm that ravaged the southwestern Indian Ocean on Friday and Saturday. With wind speeds exceeding 220 kilometers per hour (136 mph), the cyclone caused widespread destruction in the Cabo Delgado province, home to approximately 2 million people.

Impact on Cabo Delgado and Surrounding Regions

Numerous homes, schools, and healthcare facilities in Cabo Delgado were partially or completely destroyed. In Pemba, many displaced residents sought shelter, while others began repairing their damaged properties. Local authorities warned of heightened risks of landslides, and a UNICEF spokesperson noted that many communities could remain cut off from essential services, such as schools and healthcare, for weeks.

Regional Threats and Preparations

Cyclone Chido left a trail of destruction as it swept through Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, causing significant fatalities before heading toward Africa’s eastern coastline. The Comoros Islands, located north of Mayotte, also bore the brunt of the storm, prompting the highest alert levels in several regions.

Inland nations like Malawi and Zimbabwe are bracing for the cyclone’s potential impact. Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs has issued warnings of likely flooding and urged residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to higher ground. Similarly, Zimbabwean authorities have advised residents in at-risk zones to prepare for evacuation.

Historical Context and Broader Implications

Cyclone Chido is the latest in a series of powerful storms that have battered southern Africa during the region’s cyclone season, which runs from December to March. In 2019, Cyclone Idai claimed over 1,300 lives across Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. Last year, Cyclone Freddy resulted in more than 1,000 fatalities across multiple countries.

These cyclones pose severe risks of flooding, landslides, and outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera, dengue fever, and malaria. Experts attribute the increasing severity of these storms to climate change, which disproportionately affects poorer countries in southern Africa. Despite contributing minimally to global emissions, these nations face escalating humanitarian crises linked to extreme weather events.

As Mozambique begins its recovery, the region remains on high alert, with authorities across southern Africa mobilizing resources to mitigate the storm’s devastating impact.

