Comoros President pledges support after cyclone Chido’s devastation

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Chido on the Comoros archipelago, particularly in Mayotte, President Azali Assoumani has extended his condolences and pledged support to the affected residents.

In an official statement, President Assoumani expressed gratitude that no lives were lost, calling it the most significant outcome of the disaster.

“The key takeaway is that there were no lives lost, which is the most significant point. Material losses can happen anytime, cyclone or not. Our focus now is on supporting those who have suffered damage on the islands,” he stated.

The President extended heartfelt sympathy to those mourning family members in Mayotte and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to our Mahorais brothers during this difficult time,” he added.

Reconstruction and Support Efforts

Acknowledging the resilience of the Mahorais people, President Assoumani expressed confidence in their ability to face the challenges posed by the cyclone’s destruction. He assured that the Union of Comoros would assist Mayotte in its reconstruction and humanitarian efforts, emphasizing the need for a collaborative approach to address the immediate needs of those affected.

He called upon local organizations to participate in relief efforts and urged the international community to provide additional support during this crisis.

While damage assessments are ongoing, the President reaffirmed the Union of Comoros’ commitment to providing necessary assistance to Mayotte during its recovery. He stressed the importance of unity in overcoming the tragedy and rebuilding the affected communities.

President Assoumani’s message underscores the importance of resilience, solidarity, and international cooperation in the aftermath of natural disasters.

(AP)