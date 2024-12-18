Luigi indicted for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Luigi Mangione was indicted on Tuesday, December 18, 2024, by the Manhattan District Attorney for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The charges include 11 counts, such as first-degree murder and terrorism-related murder.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch provided details about the case during a news conference.

“This was a meticulously planned and targeted killing, intended to provoke fear and intimidation,” said DA Bragg. “It occurred in a busy part of the city, threatening the safety of residents, tourists, commuters, and business professionals.”

Bragg addressed the terrorism-related charges, stating, “This killing was designed to evoke terror, a sentiment that aligns with the statutory definition of terrorism. While no killing is ordinary, this was extraordinary, and it fits within the parameters of first- and second-degree murder statutes under terrorism provisions.”

If convicted of first-degree murder or terrorism-related second-degree murder, Mangione could face life imprisonment without parole. A second-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of 25 years to life.

Mangione also faces multiple charges of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a forged instrument, linked to a fake ID used to check into a Manhattan hostel before the December 4 shooting.

Allegations and Timeline

The DA’s office outlined Mangione’s alleged actions before and after Thompson’s murder:

November 24 : Mangione arrived at the Port Authority and checked into the HI New York City Hostel using a fake New Jersey ID under the name “Mark Rosario.”

: Mangione arrived at the Port Authority and checked into the HI New York City Hostel using a fake New Jersey ID under the name “Mark Rosario.” December 4 : At 5:34 a.m., Mangione left the hostel, traveled to Midtown on an e-bike, and loitered near the Hilton hotel between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Surveillance footage showed him purchasing water and snacks from a nearby Starbucks.

: At 5:34 a.m., Mangione left the hostel, traveled to Midtown on an e-bike, and loitered near the Hilton hotel between 5:52 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Surveillance footage showed him purchasing water and snacks from a nearby Starbucks. 6:45 a.m. : Mangione, armed with a 3D-printed ghost gun with a silencer, approached Thompson outside the Hilton and shot him twice—once in the back and once in the leg.

: Mangione, armed with a 3D-printed ghost gun with a silencer, approached Thompson outside the Hilton and shot him twice—once in the back and once in the leg. After the shooting, Mangione fled on an e-bike, switched to a taxi, and eventually left New York City.

Evidence and Public Role

Investigators linked Mangione to the crime through surveillance footage and shell casings at the scene. Notably, the words “deny,” “depose,” and “delay” were etched on bullets and casings—references to the “three Ds of insurance,” a phrase used by critics of the healthcare industry.

The NYPD credited the public with aiding in Mangione’s arrest after surveillance images were widely circulated. A tip from a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, who recognized Mangione, led to his capture on December 9. He was found with a weapon, mask, and writings connected to the murder.

Reaction and Public Safety Concerns

Police Commissioner Tisch condemned online praise for the attack, including posters and social media posts threatening other CEOs. “This was a calculated crime that endangered lives. Celebrating such violence is reckless and contrary to our principles of justice,” Tisch said.

Mangione’s mother reportedly failed to identify him in surveillance images shared by police but admitted it was something she “could see him doing.”

Legal Proceedings

Mangione is being held in Pennsylvania on related charges. He is expected to appear in court on December 19 before extradition proceedings begin.

He has retained Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a prominent defense attorney and former high-ranking official in the Manhattan DA’s office. Agnifilo has suggested the possibility of a “not guilty by reason of insanity” defense due to the overwhelming evidence against Mangione.

Broader Implications

This high-profile case has drawn attention to systemic frustrations with the healthcare industry, which Mangione allegedly sought to exploit in his actions. Authorities continue to investigate whether this murder was part of a broader agenda aimed at inciting violence.

“This indictment is a step toward justice for Brian Thompson and his family,” said Tisch. “It reaffirms our commitment to upholding the rule of law in New York City.”