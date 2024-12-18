Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Nigeria: National Assembly tightened security Tinubu prepares to present 2025 budget

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigeria: National Assembly tightened security Tinubu prepares to present 2025 budget

In preparation for the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the management of the National Assembly has implemented heightened security measures around the legislative complex.

Contents
Security and Access RestrictionsLeadership and Proceedings

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 18, the presentation was rescheduled to Wednesday, December 19, 2024. The Federal Executive Council had earlier approved an estimated expenditure of ₦47.96 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year during its meeting on Monday, December 17, 2024.

Security and Access Restrictions

Security within the National Assembly complex has been reinforced with personnel from various security agencies. In addition, the management has directed all business operators, including banks and food vendors, to suspend operations for the day.

Visitors and non-essential staff members have also been instructed to stay away until after the budget presentation. Only essential staff with proper accreditation and a limited number of journalists have been granted access to the premises.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Leadership and Proceedings

The joint session of the National Assembly will be presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

This marks President Tinubu’s second budget presentation since assuming office on May 29, 2023. The 2025 Appropriation Bill is expected to outline the government’s fiscal plans and priorities for the coming year.

The heightened security measures and access restrictions underscore the significance of the occasion as the administration lays out its financial blueprint for 2025.

You Might Also Like

Tinubu welcomes Ghana’s President-elect Mahama in Abuja

Tinubu appoints eight new permanent secretaries to Federal Civil Service

ECOWAS gives Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger six-month window to reconsider withdrawal starting January 29

Amazon set to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration

Niger suspends BBC amid junta crackdown on media

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Luigi indicted for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Luigi indicted for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Next Article Tinubu welcomes Ghana’s President-elect Mahama in Abuja Tinubu welcomes Ghana’s President-elect Mahama in Abuja
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
BREAKING: Nigerian National Assembly extends 2024 budget lifespan
NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian National Assembly extends 2024 budget lifespan

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Tinubu welcomes Ghana’s President-elect Mahama in Abuja
Luigi indicted for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Judge denies Trump’s presidential immunity argument in hush money case
Police probe motive behind Madison school shooting that left three dead
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?