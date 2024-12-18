Nigeria: National Assembly tightened security Tinubu prepares to present 2025 budget

In preparation for the presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the management of the National Assembly has implemented heightened security measures around the legislative complex.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 18, the presentation was rescheduled to Wednesday, December 19, 2024. The Federal Executive Council had earlier approved an estimated expenditure of ₦47.96 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year during its meeting on Monday, December 17, 2024.

Security and Access Restrictions

Security within the National Assembly complex has been reinforced with personnel from various security agencies. In addition, the management has directed all business operators, including banks and food vendors, to suspend operations for the day.

Visitors and non-essential staff members have also been instructed to stay away until after the budget presentation. Only essential staff with proper accreditation and a limited number of journalists have been granted access to the premises.

Leadership and Proceedings

The joint session of the National Assembly will be presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

This marks President Tinubu’s second budget presentation since assuming office on May 29, 2023. The 2025 Appropriation Bill is expected to outline the government’s fiscal plans and priorities for the coming year.

The heightened security measures and access restrictions underscore the significance of the occasion as the administration lays out its financial blueprint for 2025.