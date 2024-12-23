7 Superfoods to strengthen your immune system

Supporting your immune system with the right balance of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients can help your body fend off colds, flu, and other infections, especially during the peak of illness season. Alongside incorporating these immune-boosting foods, consider maintaining these healthy habits:

Eat a varied diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Drink at least eight glasses of water daily.

Wash your hands frequently.

Here are seven key foods that can enhance your immune defenses:

1. Yogurt

Greek or European yogurt is packed with probiotics, or “good” bacteria, that promote gut health. A healthy gut is essential because it helps eliminate harmful pathogens and ensures proper digestion, allowing your body to absorb the nutrients necessary to stay healthy.

2. Garlic

Garlic has long been celebrated for its medicinal properties, particularly due to its allicin content. Allicin, also found in onions and shallots, has antibacterial properties. A study in England found that garlic extract participants were 60% less likely to contract common infections.

3. Whole Grains

Whole grains such as oats and barley contain beta-glucan, a fiber with proven antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Beta-glucan not only boosts immunity but also enhances the effectiveness of antibiotics and accelerates healing.

4. Tea

Tea, particularly black and green varieties, is rich in L-theanine, an amino acid that strengthens the immune system. Caffeinated and decaffeinated teas are effective, so you can enjoy several cups daily to reap the benefits without worrying about caffeine sensitivity.

5. Chicken Soup

The age-old remedy of chicken soup truly lives up to its reputation. This comforting dish combines the benefits of vegetables, chicken protein, garlic’s antibacterial properties, and a hydrating, electrolyte-regulating broth. Together, these elements support your immune health and promote recovery.

6. Mushrooms

Used in traditional medicine for centuries, mushrooms have been scientifically shown to enhance the effectiveness of white blood cells. By making these cells more aggressive, mushrooms help your body combat infections more efficiently.

7. Beef

Beef is an excellent source of zinc, a mineral critical to immune function. Zinc supports the development of white blood cells, which fight infections. Many adults are zinc deficient, partly due to reduced beef consumption and the rise of vegetarian diets. Even a mild deficiency can increase susceptibility to infections. Incorporating beef into your diet once or twice a week can help address this.

Other Zinc-Rich Foods:

Oysters

Fortified cereals

Pork

Yogurt

Milk

By adding these seven immune-supporting foods to your meals, you can strengthen your defenses and maintain better health throughout the year.