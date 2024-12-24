Ethics report alleges Matt Gaetz violated State laws through drug use and sex with a minor

Former Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican and a one-time contender for President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination for attorney general, has been implicated in severe misconduct by a House Ethics Committee investigation. The committee found substantial evidence suggesting Gaetz paid multiple women, including a 17-year-old girl, for sex, and engaged in illegal drug use, including from his Capitol Hill office.

The findings, outlined in a comprehensive 37-page report released on Monday, conclude that Gaetz violated numerous state laws and House rules, including those prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, and obstruction of Congress.

“The Committee determined there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct,” the report stated.

On the same day, Gaetz filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the report’s release, arguing that as a private citizen, he is no longer under the committee’s jurisdiction. Nevertheless, the report was released shortly thereafter.

Gaetz resigned from Congress in November following Trump’s announcement of plans to nominate him as attorney general. However, amid opposition from within his own party, Gaetz withdrew from consideration a week later. This ethics report marks a dramatic conclusion to his controversial tenure on Capitol Hill, where he was known as a vocal and provocative member of the pro-Trump faction in Congress.

Allegations and Evidence

The report alleges that between 2017 and 2020, Gaetz paid over $90,000 to 12 women, primarily for activities related to sexual encounters and drug use. It includes testimony from witnesses who claimed to have been paid for sex, text message exchanges, and Venmo and PayPal receipts.

One of the most serious accusations involves a 2017 incident where Gaetz allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old girl, referred to as “Victim A,” who had just finished her junior year of high school. According to the report, Victim A testified she received $400 in cash from Gaetz as payment for the encounter. She stated that she did not inform Gaetz of her age, nor did he inquire about it.

While the Department of Justice previously investigated Gaetz for potential violations of federal sex trafficking laws, no charges were filed. The Ethics Committee noted insufficient evidence to establish violations of federal statutes but emphasized that other forms of misconduct were evident.

Drug Use and Misconduct

The report also highlights allegations of extensive drug use, including text messages in which Gaetz referred to illicit substances as “party favors” and “vitamins.” It further accuses Gaetz of creating a fake email address from his congressional office to purchase marijuana.

Additionally, the investigation uncovered evidence that Gaetz arranged for his chief of staff to assist a woman he had been sexually involved with in obtaining a passport by falsely claiming she was his constituent.

Gaetz’s Defense

Gaetz has denied the allegations, labeling them as politically motivated attacks. In written responses to the committee, he refuted claims of sexual misconduct and drug use. On social media, he admitted to past indiscretions, stating:

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated—even some I never dated but who asked. It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank, and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”

Political Future

Despite the controversy, Gaetz has remained a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, recently expressing his intent to “fight for President Trump” in the years ahead. While he previously suggested his time in Congress had come to an end, he recently hinted at a potential return by participating in discussions around the election for House Speaker.

The House Ethics Committee, initially reluctant to release the report, reversed its decision in a secret vote earlier this month. The committee, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, saw bipartisan support for the report’s release.

Gaetz’s lawsuit challenging the report argues that the committee overstepped its authority and violated constitutional protections. However, the allegations and evidence presented in the report have raised significant questions about his conduct during his time in office.