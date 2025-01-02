Atiku urges Nigerians to uphold democracy and accountability in 2025

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and actively monitor the actions of political leaders to safeguard the nation’s democratic gains in 2025.

In his New Year message shared on his verified X handle, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emphasized the importance of heightened public awareness and participation in governance.

“This New Year marks the beginning of a momentous era, one of heightened public awareness and vigilance,” Atiku stated. “It is a time when every Nigerian must closely observe the actions and decisions of our political leaders. As we welcome the dawn of 2025, I see an invaluable opportunity to reshape and redefine our national dialogue.”

Atiku urged citizens to actively participate in protecting democratic principles, adding, “I call on every citizen to remain resolute in holding political leaders, at every level of government, accountable. We must ensure that no one wields unchecked power that could erode our liberties or exploit public office for personal gain.”

Reflecting on the challenges of the previous year, Atiku remarked, “The trials of the past year have fortified our faith. Our unshakable belief in divine protection has been our guiding light, and it is this same spirit of unwavering faith that will continue to propel us forward in the coming year.”

A Call for Economic Revival and Unity

Atiku expressed hope for a revitalized national economy in 2025, emphasizing the importance of collective prosperity. “I particularly pray for a revitalization of our national economy so that we may breathe freely once more, liberated from the suffocating grip of economic hardship,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to guard against threats to democracy and resist divisions along religious or ethnic lines. “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” he stated. “Together, we must firmly restrain any attempts by an overreaching government to encroach on the public good or our fundamental rights.”

Atiku concluded his message with a prayer for collective strength and unity. “With hope in my heart and faith in our collective strength, I wish you all a prosperous New Year filled with boundless blessings and success in all our endeavors. Together, let us build a safer, stronger, and more unified nation.”