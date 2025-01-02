Nigeria: Tinubu to unveil national values charter in early 2025

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to launch the National Values Charter, approved by the Federal Executive Council, within the first quarter of 2025. This initiative aims to promote mutual commitments between the government and citizens, fostering trust and cooperation among Nigeria’s diverse populations.

In his New Year message to Nigerians on Wednesday, Tinubu stated, “I will launch an ambitious national orientation campaign that fosters patriotism and love for our country and inspires citizens to rally together. As far-reaching and foundational as our reforms are, they can produce the desired outcomes only through shared common values, identities, and unconditional love for our country.”

Youth Conference Scheduled for Q1 2025

The President also reaffirmed that the National Youth Confab, initially announced in October 2024, will commence in the first quarter of 2025. Tinubu described the event as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment.

“The Youth Confab will begin in the first quarter of 2025, a testament to our commitment to youth inclusiveness and investment as nation-builders. The Ministry of Youth will soon announce the modalities for selecting the conference’s representatives from our diverse, youthful population,” Tinubu said.

Focus on Agriculture, Livestock, and Tax Reforms

Tinubu urged governors and local council chairpersons to collaborate closely with the federal government to capitalize on emerging opportunities in agriculture, livestock, and tax reforms.

Adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles

The President commended state governors who have embraced the federal government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) policy, particularly those launching CNG-powered public transport initiatives.

“I also congratulate those who have adopted electric vehicles as part of our national energy mix and transition. The Federal Government will always offer necessary assistance to the states,” he added.

Promoting Ethical Values and National Identity

Tinubu emphasized the importance of ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In 2025, we will commit to promoting adherence to ethical principles, shared values, and beliefs under the National Identity Project,” Tinubu said. He also called on Nigerians to uphold moral rectitude and unwavering faith in the nation to achieve national goals and objectives.

Background on the National Youth Confab

The National Youth Confab was first announced by Tinubu during his October 1, 2024, presidential address. The 30-day conference is designed to unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to challenges such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice.

“This conference will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people, who constitute more than 60% of the population, to participate actively in nation-building,” Tinubu said. He added that the selection of delegates and conference modalities would be developed in consultation with youth representatives.