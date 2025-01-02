Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Trump to hold pre-inauguration rally in Washington, D.C.

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Trump to hold pre-inauguration rally in Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally on January 19, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., just one day before his inauguration, according to multiple sources involved in the event’s planning.

The Capital One Arena, which serves as the home venue for the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team, has a capacity of approximately 20,000 attendees. The rally, titled “Make America Great Again Victory Rally,” is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, as indicated by a registration link from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

Trump is slated to be inaugurated for a second term in office on January 20.

Following his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election, Trump has begun announcing key personnel appointments for his upcoming administration.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

You Might Also Like

Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans

Tragic new year’s day attack in New Orleans

Nigeria: Tinubu to unveil national values charter in early 2025

Atiku urges Nigerians to uphold democracy and accountability in 2025

Cameroon: Paul Biya hints at continued Presidency beyond 2025

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans
USAfrica-TRENDING NEWS

Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Tragic new year’s day attack in New Orleans
Nigeria: Tinubu to unveil national values charter in early 2025
Atiku urges Nigerians to uphold democracy and accountability in 2025
Cameroon: Paul Biya hints at continued Presidency beyond 2025
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?