Trump to hold pre-inauguration rally in Washington, D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to host a rally on January 19, 2025, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., just one day before his inauguration, according to multiple sources involved in the event’s planning.

The Capital One Arena, which serves as the home venue for the Washington Wizards basketball team and the Washington Capitals hockey team, has a capacity of approximately 20,000 attendees. The rally, titled “Make America Great Again Victory Rally,” is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, as indicated by a registration link from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

Trump is slated to be inaugurated for a second term in office on January 20.

Following his victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the November presidential election, Trump has begun announcing key personnel appointments for his upcoming administration.