Witnesses recount devastating attack on Bourbon street in New Orleans

Witnesses have described the horrifying scene in New Orleans’ French Quarter, where a man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street early Wednesday, January 1, 2025, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. The driver, who later exchanged gunfire with police, was declared dead at the scene, according to the FBI.

Read more: Tragic new year’s day attack in New Orleans

Jim and Nicole Mowrer, visitors from Des Moines, Iowa, recounted the terrifying events to CBS News. The couple had been enjoying the New Year’s Day festivities when they heard a series of loud crashes followed by gunfire.

Harrowing Witness Accounts

“We saw a white truck slam through a barricade at a high rate of speed,” said Jim Mowrer, an Iraq War veteran. He and his wife described a scene of chaos as the truck struck people just a block from where they were walking.

After taking cover in a nearby building, the Mowrers ventured out to assist the victims. “Unfortunately, the people we encountered were already deceased,” said Jim, who had hoped to provide first aid. “It was heartbreaking to see the pain on the faces of loved ones surrounding the victims.”

Nicole added that the scene was marked by distraught friends and family members, mourning the sudden loss of their loved ones.

Police and Official Statements

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed the suspect had deliberately targeted the crowd. “This man was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did,” she stated.

The attacker was neutralized in an exchange of gunfire with police. The FBI has launched an investigation, classifying the incident as an act of terrorism.

Heightened Security Concerns

This tragedy brings attention to longstanding security vulnerabilities in the French Quarter. A 2017 memo from New Orleans officials acknowledged the risk of mass casualty events in the area, referencing past vehicle attacks in cities like Nice, London, and New York. The memo outlined plans for enhanced surveillance, additional police patrols, and infrastructure upgrades, but it remains unclear how much of this has been implemented.

Moving Forward

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant. The tragedy has left New Orleans and the nation in mourning, with renewed calls for measures to prevent similar acts of violence.