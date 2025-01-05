Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Gunmen from Nigeria, reportedly, kill five Cameroonian soldiers near border

Gunmen-terrorists-bandits

Gunmen from Nigeria have killed at least five Cameroonian soldiers and wounded several others in the village of Bakinjaw on Cameroon’s border with Nigeria, a member of parliament for the district and a traditional leader said, Report informs via Reuters.

It is the latest in a series of attempts to seize territory in the area.

Aka Martin Tyoga, MP for the district of Akwaya in southwestern Cameroon, where the incident took place, told Reuters the attack happened early on Friday when hundreds of armed Fulani herdsmen crossed the border from Taraba state in Nigeria to attack a military post.

He said it was a retaliation after Cameroonian soldiers killed several herdsmen the day before.

Agwa Linus, the traditional ruler of Bakinjaw, said the attackers also burnt down his home.

“This is not the first time they are attacking – it’s very unfortunate,” he said. By Gyunel Zeynalova/agency (January 5, 2025)

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks
