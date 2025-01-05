Jimmy Carter’s farewell journey begins in Georgia

The public farewell for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter commenced on Saturday in Georgia, marking the beginning of six days of solemn ceremonies honoring his remarkable life and legacy.

The commemorations began with a motorcade procession from the Carters’ hometown of Plains to Atlanta, where Carter will lie in state. Following these events, his remains will be transported to Washington, D.C., before returning to Plains for burial. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away last year at the age of 96.

The motorcade route highlights landmarks significant to Carter’s life, including the old train depot that served as his 1976 presidential campaign headquarters and the gas station once operated by his younger brother, Billy Carter.

Jimmy Carter’s impact resonates worldwide. As the first U.S. president to make a state visit to sub-Saharan Africa, he demonstrated a deep commitment to global equality. He notably condemned South Africa’s apartheid regime, vocally opposing its discriminatory treatment of Black citizens.

Carter’s enduring legacy is characterized by his dedication to peace, human rights, and diplomacy. His leadership profoundly shaped the world, leaving an indelible mark on history.

(AP)