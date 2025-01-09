Deadly attack on Chad’s Presidential complex claims 19 lives

At least 19 people were killed in a violent confrontation in Chad after security forces repelled an attack by armed fighters targeting the presidential complex in N’Djamena. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, left 18 attackers and one security officer dead, according to government reports.

Foreign Minister and government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah reassured the public that the situation was under control, with soldiers maintaining protection over President Mahamat Idriss Deby. “The situation is entirely under control… the attempt to destabilize has been thwarted,” Koulamallah declared in a video statement flanked by armed soldiers.

The failed raid unfolded as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was on an official visit to Chad. Hours before the attack, Wang Yi had met with President Deby and other senior officials. Koulamallah confirmed that the president was inside the presidential complex at the time of the assault.

Residents of N’Djamena reported hearing sustained gunfire near the compound during the attack. Military vehicles and heavily armed troops were later seen patrolling the streets and securing the presidential palace.

Koulamallah detailed the aftermath, stating, “Eighteen attackers were killed and six others sustained injuries, while we experienced one fatality and three injuries, one of which is serious.” Despite the loss, he emphasized the government’s commitment to defending the presidency and maintaining stability.

The attack has heightened concerns in a region frequently plagued by political instability and coups. Local resident Zakaria Daoud voiced his worries about Chad’s fragile security situation.

The assault came just days after parliamentary elections intended to restore democracy. These elections were boycotted by the main opposition parties, and their results remain pending. Analysts speculate that the outcome may further solidify President Deby’s grip on power.

Deby ascended to leadership in 2021 following the death of his father, Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for three decades and was killed during a rebel conflict. Mahamat Deby Itno’s presidency was confirmed in an election last year, which international observers criticized as lacking transparency and credibility.

