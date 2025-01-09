Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Deadly attack on Chad’s Presidential complex claims 19 lives

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Deadly attack on Chad's Presidential complex claims 19 lives

At least 19 people were killed in a violent confrontation in Chad after security forces repelled an attack by armed fighters targeting the presidential complex in N’Djamena. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, left 18 attackers and one security officer dead, according to government reports.

Foreign Minister and government spokesperson Abderaman Koulamallah reassured the public that the situation was under control, with soldiers maintaining protection over President Mahamat Idriss Deby. “The situation is entirely under control… the attempt to destabilize has been thwarted,” Koulamallah declared in a video statement flanked by armed soldiers.

The failed raid unfolded as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi was on an official visit to Chad. Hours before the attack, Wang Yi had met with President Deby and other senior officials. Koulamallah confirmed that the president was inside the presidential complex at the time of the assault.

Residents of N’Djamena reported hearing sustained gunfire near the compound during the attack. Military vehicles and heavily armed troops were later seen patrolling the streets and securing the presidential palace.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Koulamallah detailed the aftermath, stating, “Eighteen attackers were killed and six others sustained injuries, while we experienced one fatality and three injuries, one of which is serious.” Despite the loss, he emphasized the government’s commitment to defending the presidency and maintaining stability.

The attack has heightened concerns in a region frequently plagued by political instability and coups. Local resident Zakaria Daoud voiced his worries about Chad’s fragile security situation.

The assault came just days after parliamentary elections intended to restore democracy. These elections were boycotted by the main opposition parties, and their results remain pending. Analysts speculate that the outcome may further solidify President Deby’s grip on power.

Deby ascended to leadership in 2021 following the death of his father, Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for three decades and was killed during a rebel conflict. Mahamat Deby Itno’s presidency was confirmed in an election last year, which international observers criticized as lacking transparency and credibility.
(AP)

 

You Might Also Like

Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil

USAfrica: Jimmy Carter, the man who waged peace, not war. By Chido Nwangwu

Mahama sworn in as Ghana’s President, promises economic revival and youth empowerment

Trump tells Canada to consider merging with U.S

Judge denies Trump’s request to delay sentencing in hush money case

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil
AFRICA

Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Jimmy Carter, the man who waged peace, not war. By Chido Nwangwu
After gifts and parties, did you get the Christmas message? By Bishop Felix Orji
Kemi-Mutabaruka parallelism and the crossroads of identity. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Mahama sworn in as Ghana’s President, promises economic revival and youth empowerment
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?