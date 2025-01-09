Mozambique opposition leader return sparks turmoil

Mozambique’s main opposition leader, Venâncio Mondlane, returned from exile on Thursday, January 9, 2025, amid heightened tensions, as security forces deployed tear gas to disperse hundreds of supporters gathered near Mavalane International Airport in Maputo to welcome him.

Mondlane’s return marked a significant moment in the country’s ongoing political unrest. He had fled Mozambique in October following a contested election that led to months of violent protests and deepened national instability. Walking off the plane, Mondlane’s presence was met with both hope and chaos as authorities moved swiftly to control the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Mondlane explained that his departure was driven by fears for his safety after two senior members of his opposition party were assassinated in a late-night shooting shortly after the disputed election. The killings, carried out by unidentified gunmen, underscored the volatile political climate.

Security measures around the airport were stringent, with police blocking major access routes and deploying tear gas to prevent large gatherings. A helicopter hovered overhead, adding to the tense atmosphere. Mondlane’s announcement earlier in the week about his planned return had drawn significant attention on social media, leading to expectations of large-scale demonstrations.

The protests, which Mondlane has actively encouraged, have resulted in over 100 deaths as security forces clamped down on dissent. These demonstrations were triggered by allegations of electoral fraud after the long-ruling Frelimo party was declared the winner of the October 9 election. Opposition parties, including Mondlane’s, accused Frelimo of manipulating results, an assertion supported by international observers who noted irregularities in the vote-counting process.

Despite the controversy, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council upheld Frelimo’s victory last month, confirming its candidate, Daniel Chapo, as the president-elect. Chapo is set to be inaugurated next week, succeeding President Filipe Nyusi, who has reached the constitutional limit of two terms.

Frelimo’s five-decade rule, which began after Mozambique gained independence from Portugal in 1975, has been fraught with allegations of electoral manipulation. Since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994, opposition parties have repeatedly raised concerns about the integrity of the voting process. The recent wave of street protests across major cities represents the most significant challenge to Frelimo’s dominance in decades.

(AP)