Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Rise in inflation in Ghana, Nigeria will hinder economic growth, says Deloitte

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Rise in inflation in Ghana, Nigeria will hinder economic growth, says Deloitte

Professional services firm, De­loitte, has reiterated that the persistent rise in inflation in Ghana and Nigeria will hinder economic growth. This is because businesses are experiencing increased costs, whilst consumers are cutting back on spending.

In its inflation update, Deloitte West Africa said, “The underly­ing inflation pressures, driven by food price volatility, exchange rate fluctuations and global commodity prices, are expected to persist in 2025.”

To this end, the firm believed that monetary policy was expected to continue in Nigeria.

At the same time, it said the Bank of Ghana was likely to main­tain the status quo with a possible rate hike if inflation continues to rise.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Rising food prices pushed Ghana’s inflation higher to 23.8 per cent in December 2024, the 4th consecutive increase.

Nigeria’s headline inflation also surged to 34.80 per cent on festive-related spending.

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit is forecasting an average inflation rate of 27.7 per cent and 15.5 per cent for Nigeria and Ghana respectively in 2025.

It further stated that infla­tionary pressures are expected to ease from the more elevated levels recorded in 2023 for all but a small handful of African countries including Seychelles and Sudan.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to ease from the more elevated levels recorded in 2023 for all but a small handful of Afri­can countries—namely Angola, Seychelles, Sudan and Tanzania, where country-specific factors will push up consumer price inflation,” it said

You Might Also Like

Lagos, Obasa’s mouth and wild pigeon. By Suyi Ayodele

Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism, call for global action

Africa: Sahel nations to form unified force to combat Jihadist violence

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Cautious optimism” on Trump’s trade strategies

Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s policies

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Lagos, Obasa’s mouth and wild pigeon. By Suyi Ayodele Lagos, Obasa’s mouth and wild pigeon. By Suyi Ayodele
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Lagos, Obasa’s mouth and wild pigeon. By Suyi Ayodele
INSIGHT

Lagos, Obasa’s mouth and wild pigeon. By Suyi Ayodele

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism, call for global action
Africa: Sahel nations to form unified force to combat Jihadist violence
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Cautious optimism” on Trump’s trade strategies
Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s policies
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?