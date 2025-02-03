Boakai vows to strengthen Liberia’s military for national and regional security

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) into one of the most formidable military forces in West Africa, ensuring its critical role in safeguarding the nation’s future.

Speaking at the Pinning Ceremony for the AFL’s newly appointed Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff, President Boakai emphasized his administration’s dedication to building a military that commands respect both within Liberia and across the region.

“We will ensure that the army is respected and recognized as an institution that serves the country,” President Boakai stated. “We will do everything in our power to make the AFL the best in the region and guarantee the trust and security of our people.”

Boakai acknowledged the essential role of the AFL in Liberia’s national security, highlighting the dedication of its personnel who tirelessly serve the country. However, he also recognized the challenges in implementing key reforms necessary to enhance the army’s operational capacity.

“The road ahead is not without its difficulties,” he admitted. “But we are committed to addressing these issues, ensuring that our armed forces are equipped and capable of meeting the demands of national security.”

Promotion of Senior AFL Officers

The ceremony, held in Monrovia, marked the promotion of Brigadier General Davidson Forleh to Major General and Colonel Theophilus Dana to Brigadier General.

Both officers have served the AFL with distinction for over 18 years in various capacities, and their promotions reflect their unwavering dedication to Liberia’s security and defense.

On behalf of the honorees, Major General Forleh reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the nation.

“We are committed to ensuring that Liberia’s military remains a force for good and a pillar of national strength,” he said, expressing a deep sense of responsibility in his new role.

He also urged AFL personnel to uphold the highest standards of patriotism, diligence, and commitment to maintaining peace and security in Liberia.

Enhancing Liberia’s Military Capabilities

President Boakai used the occasion to recognize the sacrifices made by AFL personnel and expressed gratitude for their dedication to the nation. He underscored Liberia’s historical role in regional peacekeeping and stressed the importance of national unity as the country navigates an increasingly complex security landscape.

The AFL has long been a key pillar of Liberia’s history, and Boakai’s commitment to modernizing it is seen as essential to ensuring long-term national security. However, his administration faces mounting concerns regarding the army’s ability to address both internal and regional security threats, particularly as instability continues to rise in neighboring countries.

To effectively respond to these challenges, the AFL will require substantial investment in modern training, advanced military technology, and increased resources. The government’s continued focus on military development will be critical to strengthening Liberia’s national defense and enhancing its role in regional security efforts.

Major General Forleh’s International Experience

The ceremony also highlighted Major General Forleh’s extensive international experience, including his service with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and his tenure as Liberia’s defense attaché to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

His leadership expertise is expected to play a vital role in Liberia’s efforts to build a stronger and more capable military force.

With these recent promotions and a renewed commitment to military enhancement, President Boakai has sent a clear message that his administration is determined to transform the Armed Forces of Liberia into a cornerstone of national security and a respected institution on the regional stage.