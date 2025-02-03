WHO calls for global support as U.S. withdrawal threatens key health initiatives

(AP) – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on health officials worldwide to encourage the United States to reconsider President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the U.N. health agency.

During a critical budget meeting on Wednesday, several countries raised concerns about the potential consequences of losing WHO’s largest donor, as revealed by internal documents obtained by The Associated Press.

For the 2024-2025 period, the United States remains WHO’s primary contributor, providing an estimated $988 million—approximately 14% of the organization’s total $6.9 billion budget.

A confidential budget report presented at the meeting underscored the significant dependence of WHO’s health emergencies program on U.S. funding. Specifically, the “readiness functions” within WHO’s European office rely on the U.S. for over 80% of their $154 million budget.

The report highlighted that U.S. contributions fund up to 40% of WHO’s emergency response operations, including ongoing efforts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan. Additionally, it warned of potential setbacks in global polio eradication and HIV prevention efforts.

The U.S. also funds 95% of WHO’s tuberculosis programs in Europe and over 60% of TB initiatives in Africa, the Western Pacific, and at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, according to the document.

“Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order announcing his intention to withdraw the United States (US) from WHO. We regret the decision and we hope the US will reconsider. We would welcome constructive dialogue to preserve and strengthen the historic… — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 3, 2025

Concerns Over Global Health Impact

Michael Ryan, WHO’s Deputy Director-General, stressed that the U.S. government is not merely withdrawing from a secretariat in Geneva but is distancing itself from a global community.

“It is essentially ending a relationship with them and not just with me,” Ryan stated, emphasizing the significance of the decision for WHO’s 193 member states.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus echoed these concerns, urging nations to advocate for the U.S. to rejoin the agency.

“It remains crucial to invest efforts in facilitating the U.S. return, and I believe each of you could contribute to that endeavor,” Tedros said.

Mathew Kavanagh, a global health expert, warned of dire consequences if alternative funding measures are not implemented swiftly.

“The financial impact will be substantial. If the world does not step up to fill this funding gap, the World Health Organization will be severely affected,” Kavanagh stated.

Financial and Strategic Implications

In private meetings with diplomats, WHO officials highlighted that the U.S. withdrawal would limit its access to critical information on global disease outbreaks.

During a separate internal discussion last Wednesday, WHO Finance Director George Kyriacou cautioned that if current spending patterns continue, the agency could face severe cash flow challenges by mid-2026.

“Maintaining the current rate of expenditure is not feasible,” Kyriacou said, according to a recording obtained by the AP.

Following Trump’s executive order to withdraw from WHO, the agency has attempted to recover outstanding U.S. payments for past commitments, but most requests have been denied. Additionally, the U.S. has yet to fulfill its financial obligations for 2024, further exacerbating WHO’s budget deficit.

Despite financial constraints, WHO remains actively engaged in controlling health crises, including outbreaks of the Marburg virus in Tanzania, Ebola in Uganda, and mpox in the Congo.

Trump’s Justification for Withdrawal

President Trump’s executive order, signed on January 20—his first day back in office—cited three main reasons for the withdrawal: WHO’s alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, its failure to implement necessary reforms, and its perceived alignment with China.

Tedros countered these claims, noting that WHO had warned the global community about the risks of COVID-19 as early as January 2020 and had since undertaken substantial reforms, including efforts to diversify its donor base.

“Reintegrating the U.S. into the organization will be crucial,” Tedros reiterated, urging global leaders to support the effort.

Representatives from countries including Bangladesh and France pressed WHO officials on their contingency plans and sought clarity on which health initiatives might face cuts due to the funding shortfall.

An internal WHO document obtained by the Associated Press outlined a potential scenario in which major departments could see budget reductions of up to 50% by the end of the year.

WHO has not commented on whether Tedros has privately urged nations to lobby for U.S. reinstatement.

While many experts acknowledge the challenges posed by the U.S. withdrawal, some view it as an opportunity to rethink and strengthen global public health funding structures.