Gabon embraces digitalization for transport and urban upgrade

Gabon is embracing cutting-edge technology to modernize public services and upgrade key urban infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a leader in e-governance.

Agreement Signed for Digitalization Initiative

On Wednesday, Gabon’s Minister of Transport and Merchant Marine, Jonathan Ignoumba, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DSD, a company specializing in digitalization, according to government officials.

The initiative aims to modernize transport documents, including driver’s licenses and vehicle registration cards, while introducing urban infrastructure improvements such as rotating parking systems and smart traffic lights in Libreville.

DSD’s Commitment and Project Roadmap

Djemory Doumbouya, CEO of DSD, stated that his company, which already operates in Guinea, Uganda, and Liberia, will swiftly mobilize resources to conduct feasibility studies.

“Following this signing, we will develop a business plan, set an implementation timeline, and submit these elements to Gabonese authorities for approval before finalizing the contract,” he explained.

Alignment with Gabon’s Digitalization Strategy

The project aligns with Gabon Digital, a government initiative launched in November, overseen by a steering committee (Copil) focused on modernizing public services and streamlining administrative procedures.

A digital platform is set to be deployed later this year to facilitate these efforts, according to the committee.

Potential Impact on Urban Mobility

If fully implemented, the project could significantly improve traffic management in Libreville, a city of nearly one million residents, representing approximately half of Gabon’s population.

Libreville faces increasing congestion and is poised to benefit from smart mobility solutions aimed at reducing traffic jams, enhancing road safety, and optimizing urban space.

Benefits of Transport Digitalization

The digitalization of transport documents is expected to offer multiple advantages, including:

Fraud prevention through secure and traceable data .

through . Simplified administrative processes for citizens.

for citizens. Enhanced efficiency in managing public infrastructure.

By embracing technological advancements, Gabon is taking a strategic step toward a smarter, more efficient, and digitally-driven future.