NCAA criticizes Kenya Airways over Nigerian passenger incident

Kenya Airways has come under scrutiny from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following a viral social media video depicting a heated altercation between a Nigerian passenger and the airline’s staff at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

The passenger, identified as Ms. Omisore G., was traveling from Lagos to Manchester via Nairobi and Paris. Upon her arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight to Paris, Kenya Airways discovered that she did not possess a Schengen Visa. The airline, in a statement on its X handle, asserted that it offered her an alternative route through London to Manchester, but she declined. It also clarified that it does not provide accommodation for passengers denied boarding due to visa issues.

According to Kenya Airways:

“The guest was traveling from Lagos to Nairobi, Paris, and Manchester. On arrival in Nairobi for her connecting flight (Nairobi-Paris), it was discovered that she did not have a Schengen Visa, which is a requirement for entering any European Union country.

“She was offered an alternative to travel through London and onward to Manchester, which she refused. Upon further investigation, we have established that the video does not provide full context. Unhappy with this option, the guest demanded accommodation, which Kenya Airways does not provide in cases where boarding is denied due to visa requirements.”**

In response to the video and Kenya Airways’ statement, NCAA spokesperson Mike Achimugu condemned the incident, emphasizing that while unruly passenger behavior is unacceptable, the airline also mishandled the situation. Achimugu criticized Kenya Airways for failing to verify the passenger’s visa eligibility before issuing her a boarding pass in Lagos and denounced the inappropriate remarks made by one of its staff members during the altercation.

Achimugu further stated that the NCAA has summoned Kenya Airways’ Acting Station Manager in Lagos for a mandatory meeting to review the incident and has requested CCTV footage to verify the airline’s claims that the passenger threw sanitary pads at one of its officials.

“There is a long history of maltreatment by your airline against Nigerian passengers. These passengers include staff of the NCAA. I have advised the passenger that unruly behavior is inexcusable at any airport, and she can be blacklisted by the airline and even pay fines.

“You should not have allowed her to board your flight from Nigeria if she was not qualified due to visa requirements. You issued her boarding passes and let her leave Lagos.

“She flew into Nigeria via your airline on the same route. She claims to have called the airline before paying for the ticket and was told that she was qualified since she owns a Biometric Residence Permit.

“The statements made by your staff were inappropriate for someone in the industry. ‘Call your president’ insinuates a lot. You will be asked to provide CCTV footage showing that she threw her used sanitary towels at your staff rather than placing them on the table when asked by your personnel to provide evidence that she was bleeding.

“The NCAA has invited your Acting Station Manager in Lagos to a meeting by 1 pm today. We will review all of the issues. Attendance is mandatory,” Achimugu said.