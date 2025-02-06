DRC rebels take another town amid ceasefire agreement

M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have taken control of the mining town of Nyabibwe in South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in what appears to be a violation of the unilateral ceasefire they declared earlier this week. Eight sources confirmed the capture on Wednesday.

The seizure of Nyabibwe, located on the shores of Lake Kivu, brings the rebels closer to the provincial capital, Bukavu, approximately 70 kilometers (40 miles) south. Last week, M23 stated they had no intention of capturing the city. The group announced a ceasefire on Monday.

Rebel Advance and Strategic Importance of Nyabibwe

Eight individuals, including local officials, a civil society representative, rebels, and an international security source, verified that Nyabibwe had fallen under rebel control.

“There have been clashes since 5 a.m., and it was at 9 a.m. that the town fell into the hands of the rebels. They’re in the centre of the town at the moment,” said a civil society leader, who, like other sources, spoke on condition of anonymity.

Nyabibwe, a key commercial hub, is home to mines producing gold, coltan, and other valuable minerals. It lies more than halfway between Goma, the capital of North Kivu province—captured by the rebels last week—and Bukavu.

Congo’s Communications Minister, Patrick Muyaya, told Reuters that the rebels had violated the ceasefire at night and were facing resistance from the Congolese armed forces around Nyabibwe.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, a rebel coalition that includes M23, confirmed the group’s movement into Nyabibwe. “They attacked us and we defended ourselves,” he told Reuters.

This advance suggests M23 may have resumed its push toward Bukavu following its seizure of Goma last week.

Wider Implications and Ongoing Conflict

On Tuesday, a military court in Congo issued an international arrest warrant for Nangaa, accusing him of war crimes and treason.

The capture of Goma, eastern DRC’s largest city, displaced hundreds of thousands of people and heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. The Congolese government has accused Rwanda of using M23 to exploit the region’s mineral wealth, while Rwanda claims it is acting in self-defense and protecting ethnic Tutsis.

‘Staggering’ Humanitarian Toll

The full scale of civilian casualties in Goma is still emerging. Last week, civilians were caught in the crossfire as fighting destroyed buildings, overwhelmed hospitals, and left bodies scattered in the streets.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated on Wednesday that at least 2,800 people had died in Goma.

“The human toll is staggering. We and our partners are struggling to assess the full extent of the situation,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said via email.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has stated it is closely monitoring reports of possible war crimes in the battle for Goma. Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross reported that its medical warehouse in Goma was looted last week, estimating that it will take months to restore.

Goma’s bishop, Willy Ngumbi, condemned the destruction of a maternity ward by explosives and urged Rwanda, Congo, and Burundi—which also has troops supporting Congo—to engage in diplomatic talks to prevent further escalation.

Diplomatic Efforts and Regional Tensions

In Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, lawmakers in the National Assembly held a closed-door emergency session to discuss the ongoing crisis ahead of a summit with eastern and southern African leaders in Tanzania this weekend.

A diplomatic source indicated that Rwanda opposes the presence of troops from the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC), which has been supporting Congo and extended its mission late last year.

Despite the continued hostilities, Malawi on Wednesday cited the ceasefire as the reason for ordering its troops to withdraw from the SADC force.