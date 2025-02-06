Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Nigeria customs enforces 4% FOB charge on imports

USAfricaLIVE
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the enforcement of a 4% charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports, in compliance with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

Contents
Implementation of the 4% FOB ChargeConcerns Over Additional ChargesCall for Compliance

NCS spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada announced on Wednesday in Abuja.

Implementation of the 4% FOB Charge

Maiwada explained that the measure aligns with legal provisions and aims to enhance the efficiency of customs operations.

“In line with the provisions of Section 18 (1) of NCSA 2023, the NCS is implementing a 4% charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports.

“The FOB charge, which is calculated based on the value of imported goods, including the cost of goods and transportation expenses incurred up to the port of loading, is essential to driving the effective operation of the service,” he stated.

Concerns Over Additional Charges

Addressing concerns about the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee, Maiwada clarified its regulatory importance.

“Furthermore, the NCS acknowledges concerns raised by stakeholders over the sustained collection of the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) fee.

“It is a regulatory charge imposed for funding Nigeria’s Destination Inspection Scheme alongside the 4% FOB charge,” he noted.

He also assured stakeholders that discussions were ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance to address their concerns.

“As a responsive government agency, the service wishes to assure the general public that extensive consultation is ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Finance to address all agitations raised by our esteemed stakeholders,” he added.

Call for Compliance

Maiwada urged all stakeholders to comply with the directive, emphasizing that the decision was reached after broad consultations with industry players and regulatory bodies.

“All stakeholders are urged to support this legally binding initiative.

“The measures introduced in alignment with the NCSA 2023 reflect a balanced approach born out of extensive consultations with industry players, importers, and regulatory bodies,” he said.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of stakeholders in shaping the NCSA 2023 and the broader customs framework.

“Their insights, expertise, and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in ensuring a robust legal framework that enhances efficiency, promotes innovation, and strengthens transparency in customs operations.”

Maiwada reaffirmed the commitment of the NCS, under the leadership of Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi, to upholding transparency, fair trade practices, and efficient revenue management.

He concluded by reiterating that the agency remains focused on strengthening customs operations and implementing policies that support Nigeria’s economic growth.

