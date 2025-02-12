U.S. opposition challenges South Africa’s G20 agenda

(Reuters) – South Africa’s presidency of the G20 was expected to amplify the concerns of developing nations, particularly issues such as rising inequality, unsustainable sovereign debt, and stalled efforts to combat climate change. However, the United States, the group’s most influential member, has rejected key aspects of South Africa’s agenda.

On February 6, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized South Africa’s G20 priorities as “very bad” and confirmed he would not attend the upcoming G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg.

In a broader rebuke, President Donald Trump announced a cut in U.S. financial assistance to South Africa, citing opposition to its land redistribution policy and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

According to Ongama Mtimka, acting director at the Raymond Mhlaba Center for Governance and Leadership at Nelson Mandela University, the U.S. position appears to hinder South Africa’s success. “The U.S. stance seems to be aimed at making sure that South Africa doesn’t hold a successful G20,” he said.

G20’s Role and U.S. Influence

The G20 was established following the 2007–08 financial crisis to incorporate emerging economies into global financial discussions that were previously dominated by the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations. The forum plays a critical role in shaping economic policy and addressing global challenges, including climate change, given that G20 nations collectively represent 85% of the world’s economy and account for over three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions.

However, analysts warn that the Trump administration’s hostility toward the forum could undermine its significance.

“The bigger question that one has to ask is: what is the G20 without the United States?” said David Monyae, director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg. “The implications are much bigger than South Africa … It means the collapse of the G20 process itself. I do not think we are there yet, but … we seem to be crawling towards that.”

China and Russia Step In

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that South Africa intends to use its G20 presidency to push for climate action and fairer financial policies for developing nations. Like many other countries, South Africa currently spends more on debt servicing than on healthcare.

Despite U.S. opposition, South Africa’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, emphasized Pretoria’s confidence in the broader G20 membership’s support. “We enjoy strong support from other G20 countries and will continue with our theme and priorities regardless of U.S. objections,” he said.

Mtimka noted that Washington’s disengagement could ultimately benefit its rivals, particularly China and Russia, by shifting G20 leadership dynamics. “This stance hands over leadership of the G20 to China and Russia on a silver platter,” he said.

At the last G20 summit in Brazil, Chinese President Xi Jinping played a leading role, announcing a series of initiatives to support emerging economies. China has reaffirmed its commitment to South Africa’s leadership, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi set to attend the G20 meetings in Johannesburg on February 20–21, alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“China attaches great importance to G20 cooperation and is willing to work with all parties to support the work of the South African presidency,” China’s foreign ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported that multiple G20 members from the developing world have approached Russia with proposals and plan to meet Lavrov in Johannesburg.

G20, BRICS, and U.S. Tariff Threats

The power dynamics within the G20 are further complicated by its overlap with BRICS, an economic bloc formed to challenge Western dominance. BRICS consists of China, Russia, Brazil, India, and South Africa—all of which are also G20 members.

President Trump recently warned BRICS members against replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency and reiterated his previous threat of imposing 100% tariffs—a warning he first issued shortly after winning the U.S. presidential election.

The G20 foreign ministers’ meeting will be followed by a finance ministers’ summit on February 26–27. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has yet to confirm his attendance.

South Africa will hold the G20 presidency until December, after which leadership will pass to the United States. A G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled for November.