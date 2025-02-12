Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Musk defends federal downsizing as Trump signs executive order

Musk defends federal downsizing as Trump signs executive order

Elon Musk, standing beside President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, defended the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) aggressive cost-cutting measures and workforce reductions across federal agencies. Musk asserted that the administration is fulfilling the mandate for change that American voters demanded.

Contents
Legal Challenges and ControversyConflict of Interest ConcernsTrump’s Stance on Judicial OversightAcknowledging Mistakes Amid Rapid Changes

Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, addressed reporters for the first time since being granted broad authority by the president to restructure the executive branch.

“The people voted for major government reform, and that’s what the people are going to get,” Musk stated, accompanied by his young son. “They’re going to get what they voted for.”

To reinforce support for Musk’s initiatives, President Trump signed an executive order requiring federal agency leaders to coordinate with DOGE to reduce the size of the federal government. According to a White House fact sheet, the order directs agency heads to “coordinate and consult with DOGE to shrink the size of the federal workforce and limit hiring to essential positions.”

Musk emphasized the necessity of reducing government expenditures, citing the growing share of the national budget dedicated to debt interest. The Trump administration, particularly DOGE, has been systematically reviewing agencies to downsize their workforces and eliminate programs deemed non-essential.

The administration’s rapid downsizing and suspension of federal programs have sparked significant legal opposition. Critics, particularly Democrats, argue that these actions are unlawful, leading to numerous court challenges contesting the constitutionality of Musk and his team dismantling government agencies established by Congress.

Judges have issued multiple rulings blocking aspects of the administration’s plans, including an order preventing Musk’s team from accessing sensitive Treasury Department data and another suspending the implementation of “deferred resignations” for federal employees.

Musk dismissed concerns about his authority, arguing that bureaucrats must be held accountable. He characterized the federal workforce as an “unelected” fourth branch of government. However, his own financial disclosure report will remain confidential.

Conflict of Interest Concerns

When questioned about potential conflicts of interest and whether he was monitoring his own actions, Musk did not directly respond. Instead, he pointed to the DOGE website—likely referencing the department’s account on X—which provides details on canceled federal contracts.

Pressed again on the issue, Musk told reporters, “You can see whether I’m doing something that’s benefitting one of my companies or not. It’s totally obvious.”

Musk’s extensive business empire holds billions of dollars in federal contracts, raising concerns over whether his role in reshaping the executive branch could create ethical conflicts. Addressing these concerns, he insisted, “I’ll be scrutinized nonstop.”

President Trump also weighed in, asserting that he would intervene if he believed Musk had a conflict of interest.

Trump’s Stance on Judicial Oversight

When asked whether he would abide by court rulings limiting his administration’s actions, President Trump expressed skepticism about judicial interference. Some of his allies, including Vice President JD Vance, have argued that courts should not constrain the executive branch’s authority, fueling Democratic fears that Trump may defy a court order, potentially triggering a constitutional crisis.

“Well, I always abide by the courts, and then I have to appeal it,” Trump stated, while questioning why judges would seek to obstruct his agenda.

Acknowledging Mistakes Amid Rapid Changes

Musk admitted that errors may occur amid the administration’s fast-paced reforms, referencing a previous false claim that the U.S. planned to send millions of dollars’ worth of condoms to Gaza.

“We are moving fast, so we will make mistakes, but we will fix the mistakes very quickly,” he said.

