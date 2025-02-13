African leaders renew push for colonial reparations

(Reuters) – African leaders convening in Ethiopia this weekend are set to launch a renewed effort for slavery and colonial reparations. However, they are likely to face strong resistance from former colonial powers, many of which have firmly opposed making amends for historical injustices.

While the call for reparations has gained traction globally, it has also faced significant opposition. U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he “doesn’t see it (reparations) happening,” while many European leaders have resisted even engaging in discussions on the matter.

At the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, leaders intend to develop a “unified vision” of what reparations should entail. This could range from financial compensation and formal acknowledgments of past wrongs to policy reforms addressing the lingering effects of colonialism and slavery.

“Reparations is the hot topic in Addis Ababa,” the AU’s Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) wrote on X.

Between the 15th and 19th centuries, at least 12.5 million Africans were forcibly taken by European merchants and sold into slavery. ECOSOCC has emphasized that the discussion on reparations must also consider the enduring legacy of colonialism and slavery, including racial discrimination and economic disparities between Africa and wealthier Western nations.

“It is increasingly becoming impossible to not acknowledge the damage caused by slavery and colonialism,” said Zimbabwean lawyer and reparations expert Alfred Mavedzenge.

Many African leaders argue that the continent’s ongoing debt crisis can be traced back to the heavy financial burdens imposed at the time of independence. Additionally, climate change has exacerbated these challenges, with Africa contributing only a small fraction of global carbon emissions yet disproportionately suffering from its consequences.

Beyond Financial Compensation

While much of the debate surrounding reparations, particularly in former colonial nations like Britain and Portugal, has focused on financial payments, advocates argue that restitution must take multiple forms.

“Reparations are more than just compensation,” said ECOSOCC’s Head of Secretariat, William Carew. “It is about… ensuring future generations inherit a world that acknowledges their past and propels them towards a brighter future.”

According to an AU statement, reparations could involve land restitution in countries where indigenous populations were dispossessed, as well as the return of cultural artifacts. The AU also emphasized the need for policy changes to address systemic inequalities and called on international organizations, such as the United Nations, to hold former colonial powers accountable.

“This might involve diplomatic pressure or legal actions at international courts,” the AU noted.

In 2023, the AU partnered with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in advocating for reparations. CARICOM has its own reparation framework, which includes demands for technology transfers and investments in healthcare and education to address the lingering effects of colonial exploitation.

Right-Wing Opposition

Despite ongoing efforts, little progress has been made since the AU’s predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), first issued a declaration demanding reparations 30 years ago.

Jose Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde, has pointed out that the rise of right-wing populism has made it increasingly difficult to have a serious dialogue on reparations.

In Portugal, which was responsible for enslaving more Africans than any other European nation, the far-right party Chega sought to charge the president with treason for suggesting that reparations should be considered.

In Britain, right-wing populist Nigel Farage stated that Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be “weak” if he engaged in discussions on the issue. Similarly, in France, where the far-right is gaining influence, President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out reparations, advocating instead for “reconciliation.”

“My greatest concern is that there will just be a conversation at this (AU) summit but the resolutions will not be implemented,” Mavedzenge said.