Senate set to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary

The Senate is expected to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday, following weeks of uncertainty over whether the controversial nominee would secure approval.

After all Republican senators voted to advance Kennedy’s nomination in a procedural vote on Wednesday, the final confirmation vote is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Kennedy, 71, is a longtime environmental lawyer and an outspoken anti-vaccine activist. His family holds a prominent place in Democratic politics—he is the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of Robert F. Kennedy. In 2023, he launched his own White House bid, initially seeking the Democratic nomination before switching to an independent campaign. He later dropped out and endorsed President Trump in August.

Before entering politics, Kennedy spent two decades as president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a nonprofit environmental advocacy group. He also founded Children’s Health Defense, an organization that has challenged vaccine requirements and approvals, serving as its chairman since 2016. Kennedy is married to actor Cheryl Hines and has six children.

If confirmed, Kennedy will oversee the expansive HHS department, which includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A Contentious Nomination Process

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee for HHS Secretary, testified before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing on January 29, 2025.

President Trump’s decision to nominate Kennedy was met with skepticism, as he had pledged on the campaign trail to let Kennedy “go wild” on health, food, and medicine issues. Kennedy’s confirmation initially appeared uncertain due to his controversial views on vaccines and abortion, drawing opposition from both parties. His confirmation hearings featured tense exchanges with several senators, raising further doubts about his approval.

With little support among Democrats, Kennedy’s nomination came down to a key vote by Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a medical doctor and Republican, who had previously expressed concerns over Kennedy’s long-standing skepticism about vaccines.

In a surprising move just before the committee vote, Cassidy announced his support for Kennedy, citing “serious commitments” he had received from the administration. Cassidy later stated that Kennedy and the administration had agreed “that he and I would have an unprecedentedly close collaborative working relationship,” with plans to communicate multiple times each month.

“He will be the secretary, but I believe he will also be a partner,” Cassidy said.

Following the committee’s approval, broader Republican opposition appeared to wane. Two Republican senators known for occasionally opposing presidential nominees, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, confirmed their support for Kennedy’s confirmation this week. On Wednesday, all Senate Republicans voted to advance his nomination in a procedural vote along party lines.

Democratic Opposition and Concerns

Kennedy’s confirmation comes after significant pushback from Senate Democrats, who warned of the potential consequences his leadership could have on the nation’s health system. On Wednesday, Senate Democrats spent hours on the floor expressing their concerns about his nomination.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, was among Kennedy’s most vocal critics.

“Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle still have an opportunity to turn away from a dangerous path,” Wyden said on Wednesday. “If they do not, my view is their legacy will be tarnished by setbacks in science that will echo in America for decades.”

Wyden also labeled Kennedy as an “anti-vaccine crusader” and “the least qualified nominee to ever be nominated for a position of this importance.”

Kennedy’s Vision for HHS

During his opening statement to the Senate Finance Committee last month, Kennedy described the current state of Americans’ health as “in a grievous condition,” citing rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and cancer. He pledged to fulfill his and President Trump’s commitment to “make America healthy again.”

“I promised President Trump that if confirmed, I will do everything in my power to put the health of Americans back on track,” Kennedy said.