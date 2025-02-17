Jonathan urges African leaders to see youth as a strategic asset

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has called on African leaders to recognize the continent’s youth as a driving force for innovation, leadership, and global competitiveness rather than viewing them as a burden.

Jonathan made this appeal in a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Eze Ikechukwu, emphasizing the need for investments in initiatives that positively impact young people.

Investing in Africa’s Youth for Global Competitiveness

His remarks follow his keynote speech in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the launch of a report titled Advancing Inclusive Development: Policy Options for Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Mali, and Niger. The report was developed through a collaboration between the African Union Commission, the UNDP’s Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT), and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

Jonathan urged African nations to prioritize education, digital infrastructure, and skills development to unlock the potential of young people for global competitiveness and leadership.

“We must shift from seeing demographics as a challenge to embracing it as a strategic advantage. Our youth must be seen as an asset, not a burden,” he said.

He stressed that investment in education and technology is no longer optional but essential for Africa’s future prosperity and stability.

Addressing Africa’s Structural Challenges

Jonathan acknowledged that despite being the world’s youngest continent and a rapidly growing economic frontier, Africa continues to face deep-seated structural challenges. These include governance deficits, political instability, economic fragility, and the lingering effects of external shocks.

He advised African leaders to prioritize inclusion and economic empowerment as fundamental steps toward fostering political stability and sustainable development.

“We must invest in building responsive governance structures, fostering constitutional integrity, and ensuring that democracy delivers tangible benefits for all,” Jonathan said.

He warned that political stability cannot be sustained without trusted institutions, the rule of law, and leadership that derives legitimacy from the people.

Economic Transformation and Security as Stability

Jonathan also highlighted the need for a profound economic transformation, arguing that fragile states emerge not only from political crises but also from economic exclusion and underdevelopment.

He stressed that Africa’s economic future depends on industrialization, technology-driven growth, and regional trade integration to drive sustainable development.

He further advocated for a redefinition of security as developmental stability, calling for solutions beyond traditional military responses. He urged African leaders to adopt a holistic approach, addressing the root causes of conflict such as poverty, marginalization, and weak governance.

Nigeria’s Role in Continental Leadership

Jonathan described the launch of the report as a pivotal moment, urging African nations to embrace its recommendations and strengthen regional cooperation to tackle shared challenges.

As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, he emphasized that Nigeria has both the responsibility and privilege to lead by example and act as a catalyst for continental progress.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to championing economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to drive regional prosperity.