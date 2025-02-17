Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Jonathan urges African leaders to see youth as a strategic asset

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Jonathan urges African leaders to see youth as a strategic asset

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has called on African leaders to recognize the continent’s youth as a driving force for innovation, leadership, and global competitiveness rather than viewing them as a burden.

Contents
Investing in Africa’s Youth for Global CompetitivenessAddressing Africa’s Structural ChallengesEconomic Transformation and Security as StabilityNigeria’s Role in Continental Leadership

Jonathan made this appeal in a statement issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Mr. Eze Ikechukwu, emphasizing the need for investments in initiatives that positively impact young people.

Investing in Africa’s Youth for Global Competitiveness

His remarks follow his keynote speech in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the launch of a report titled Advancing Inclusive Development: Policy Options for Burkina Faso, Guinea, Gabon, Mali, and Niger. The report was developed through a collaboration between the African Union Commission, the UNDP’s Africa Facility to Support Inclusive Transitions (AFSIT), and the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

Jonathan urged African nations to prioritize education, digital infrastructure, and skills development to unlock the potential of young people for global competitiveness and leadership.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“We must shift from seeing demographics as a challenge to embracing it as a strategic advantage. Our youth must be seen as an asset, not a burden,” he said.

He stressed that investment in education and technology is no longer optional but essential for Africa’s future prosperity and stability.

Addressing Africa’s Structural Challenges

Jonathan acknowledged that despite being the world’s youngest continent and a rapidly growing economic frontier, Africa continues to face deep-seated structural challenges. These include governance deficits, political instability, economic fragility, and the lingering effects of external shocks.

He advised African leaders to prioritize inclusion and economic empowerment as fundamental steps toward fostering political stability and sustainable development.

“We must invest in building responsive governance structures, fostering constitutional integrity, and ensuring that democracy delivers tangible benefits for all,” Jonathan said.

He warned that political stability cannot be sustained without trusted institutions, the rule of law, and leadership that derives legitimacy from the people.

Economic Transformation and Security as Stability

Jonathan also highlighted the need for a profound economic transformation, arguing that fragile states emerge not only from political crises but also from economic exclusion and underdevelopment.

He stressed that Africa’s economic future depends on industrialization, technology-driven growth, and regional trade integration to drive sustainable development.

He further advocated for a redefinition of security as developmental stability, calling for solutions beyond traditional military responses. He urged African leaders to adopt a holistic approach, addressing the root causes of conflict such as poverty, marginalization, and weak governance.

Nigeria’s Role in Continental Leadership

Jonathan described the launch of the report as a pivotal moment, urging African nations to embrace its recommendations and strengthen regional cooperation to tackle shared challenges.

As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, he emphasized that Nigeria has both the responsibility and privilege to lead by example and act as a catalyst for continental progress.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to championing economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to drive regional prosperity.

“A united Africa is a stronger Africa—one that trades within itself, builds resilient supply chains, and creates African solutions for African challenges,” Jonathan said.

You Might Also Like

Okonjo-Iweala: Africa must shift from aid to investment for sustainable growth

Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions

M23 Rebels seize Bukavu as Congo accuses Rwanda of escalating conflict

Tinubu backs African Credit Rating Agency, calls for fairer assessments

On Deportation and Repatriation, Nigeria urges U.S to observe global conventions

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions
Next Article Okonjo-Iweala: Africa must shift from aid to investment for sustainable growth Okonjo-Iweala: Africa must shift from aid to investment for sustainable growth
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Okonjo-Iweala: Africa must shift from aid to investment for sustainable growth
AFRICA

Okonjo-Iweala: Africa must shift from aid to investment for sustainable growth

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions
M23 Rebels seize Bukavu as Congo accuses Rwanda of escalating conflict
Tinubu backs African Credit Rating Agency, calls for fairer assessments
On Deportation and Repatriation, Nigeria urges U.S to observe global conventions
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad