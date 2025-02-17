Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions

Uganda threatens military action in Congo amid rising regional tensions

(Reuters) – Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued an ultimatum to forces in Bunia, a town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, demanding that “all forces” there surrender their arms within 24 hours or face military action. Kainerugaba made the statement in a post on X on Saturday.

Ethnic Tensions and Military ThreatsEscalating Regional ConflictUganda’s Strategic Interests in CongoA Pattern of Controversial Statements

Kainerugaba, who has a history of making provocative statements on foreign policy, asserted that he had the backing of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, who is also his father. However, a spokesperson for Uganda’s military declined to comment on the matter.

Ethnic Tensions and Military Threats

Earlier on Saturday, Kainerugaba claimed, without providing evidence, that members of the Bahima ethnic group were being targeted in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“My people, the Bahima, are being attacked. That’s a very dangerous situation for those attacking my people. No one on this earth can kill my people and think he will not suffer for it!” he declared.

In a separate post, he warned:

“Bunia will soon be in UPDF hands,” referring to the Uganda People’s Defence Force.

When asked about Kainerugaba’s remarks, Congolese Prime Minister Judith Suminwa declined to comment, telling Reuters on the sidelines of an African Union summit that her government had “no comment to make.”

Escalating Regional Conflict

Kainerugaba’s threat has heightened fears that the ongoing conflict between Congolese forces and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels could escalate into a broader regional war.

On Friday, an M23 leader announced that the rebels had entered Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Congo, following their capture of Goma at the end of January.

Earlier in February, citing United Nations sources, Reuters reported that Uganda had deployed more than 1,000 additional troops to eastern Congo, officially to assist in fighting Islamist militants. However, U.N. experts have accused Uganda of also providing support to the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 rebels.

Uganda’s Strategic Interests in Congo

Kainerugaba has publicly expressed support for Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who has denied allegations that Rwandan troops are fighting alongside M23. In 2022, Kainerugaba referred to M23 fighters as “brothers of ours” who were defending the rights of Tutsis in Congo.

Observers suggest that his recent statements reflect Uganda’s strategic and economic interests in Ituri province, of which Bunia is the capital.

“Uganda seems to be sending a message that it’s claiming ‘its territory,’” Kristof Titeca, a professor at the University of Antwerp, told Reuters.
“All of this is concerningly similar to 1998 and the Second Congolese War when there was a similar division of territory among Uganda and Rwanda.”

A Pattern of Controversial Statements

Kainerugaba is known for making inflammatory remarks on social media. In 2022, he threatened to invade neighboring Kenya, sparking diplomatic tensions.

Last month, he made headlines again after saying he wanted to behead Uganda’s most prominent opposition leader, Bobi Wine. He later apologized for the statement, claiming that some of his posts were meant ironically.

 

