M23 Rebels seize Bukavu as Congo accuses Rwanda of escalating conflict

(Reuters) – Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advanced into the center of Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, encountering little resistance from government forces, according to witnesses and the armed group. The Congolese government has accused Rwanda of disregarding calls for a ceasefire.

M23 rebel commander Bernard Byamungu told Reuters that the group had taken control of the city by midday. The capture of Bukavu marks a significant setback for Kinshasa, following the rebels’ seizure of Goma in late January.

Congo Accuses Rwanda of Military Involvement

The Congolese government confirmed the presence of M23 rebels in Bukavu and accused Rwandan troops of also entering the city. However, it stopped short of declaring that M23 had full control.

“Rwanda is stubbornly pursuing its plan to occupy, pillage, and commit crimes and serious human rights violations on our soil,” the government said in a statement.

The rebels’ rapid territorial gains since the beginning of the year, coupled with the involvement of troops from neighboring countries, have heightened fears of a broader regional war. The conflict is deeply rooted in historical tensions over power, identity, and resources, dating back to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Rwanda has repeatedly denied allegations from Congo, the United Nations, and Western powers that its troops are fighting alongside the Tutsi-led M23. Kigali claims its actions are in response to threats from a Hutu militia that it alleges is allied with the Congolese military.

“The entrance of M23 and the Rwandan Defence Force into Bukavu is a serious escalation that heightens the risk of a wider regional conflict – the human cost of which would be devastating,” Britain’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bukavu Falls with Minimal Resistance

Unlike the bloody clashes that accompanied M23’s takeover of Goma—where approximately 3,000 people were killed, according to the United Nations—Bukavu saw little sign of resistance. Residents reported seeing M23 fighters patrolling central districts from early morning without opposition.

M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma posted a photo on X showing fighters posing in Bukavu’s central Independence Square.

The rebels’ advances in North and South Kivu provinces have given them control over more territory than any insurgent group since the end of Congo’s two major wars (1996–2003). These gains also provide access to valuable mineral deposits.

Strategic and Economic Implications

Congo is the world’s leading producer of cobalt, a critical component in electric vehicle and mobile phone batteries. The country is also the third-largest producer of copper and possesses significant reserves of coltan, lithium, tin, tungsten, tantalum, and gold. M23’s control over mineral-rich areas could have significant economic and geopolitical implications.

Congolese Troops Withdraw Amid Chaos

Verified videos reviewed by Reuters showed M23 fighters parading in Bukavu’s Independence Square and speaking with locals outside the provincial governor’s office. Some residents welcomed the rebels with cheers and applause.

While the situation appeared largely calm, footage also showed smoke rising from Bukavu’s central prison. South Kivu Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed that Congolese troops had withdrawn from the city to prevent urban combat.

“They’re in my residence already … and my office,” he said, adding that he and his team had relocated to a safe location.

The departure of Congolese and allied Burundian forces in recent days created a security vacuum, leading to widespread looting and a prison break on Saturday.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

While some Bukavu residents view M23’s presence as a potential stabilizing force, others remain deeply concerned.

Congolese researcher Josaphat Musamba noted that some locals hope the rebels will restore order, but the broader humanitarian crisis continues to deteriorate.

The United Nations refugee agency warned on Friday that the worsening situation has left approximately 350,000 displaced people without shelter.

M23, a well-equipped militia, is the latest in a series of ethnic Tutsi-led insurgencies in eastern Congo. Despite allegations from Kinshasa, the group denies being a proxy force for Rwanda.