AI innovation and local entrepreneurship reshape Africa’s digital landscape

(Africanews) – As global leaders convened in Paris for the AI Summit to discuss the transformative power of artificial intelligence, a pioneering innovation is quietly revolutionizing Africa’s digital space. LugandaGPT, an AI-powered language model, is breaking language barriers and making digital content more accessible to millions of non-English speakers by supporting indigenous languages.

For years, language limitations have restricted access to technology, business, and education across Africa. With most online content available in English or other dominant global languages, many African entrepreneurs, students, and small businesses have struggled to fully participate in the digital economy. AI-driven solutions like LugandaGPT are changing this dynamic by facilitating seamless translation and communication in local languages.

To understand the impact of localized AI, we spoke with Ambassador Philip Thigo, Kenya’s Special Envoy for Technology. He highlighted the vast business potential of AI models designed for African languages, particularly in a continent where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) drive economic growth.

However, he also acknowledged key challenges hindering AI adoption, including the high cost of data infrastructure, a shortage of trained AI professionals, and limited computing power.

TikTok Ban and Its Implications for African Entrepreneurs

As the U.S. considers banning TikTok, African entrepreneurs are preparing for potential disruptions. Many, like Amanda Okafor, founder of Bellanomi, have leveraged TikTok’s organic reach to build thriving businesses. Now, they are strategizing to adapt to the shifting digital landscape and identify alternative platforms to sustain growth.

Ugandan Entrepreneur Transforms Cow Tails into Locally Made Shoe Brushes

With Uganda’s merchandise trade deficit exceeding $300 million in August 2024, the need for import substitution has become increasingly urgent. One entrepreneur is addressing this challenge by converting cow tails into durable, locally made shoe brushes, reducing reliance on imports.

Darren Allan Kyeyune reports on this innovative approach to strengthening Uganda’s footwear industry.