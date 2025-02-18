UN raises alarm over worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan

(AP) – The spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, describing it as “extremely worrying.”

“We are especially deeply concerned about the impact of violence on civilians in and around the Zamzam displacement camp in Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur,” said Stéphane Dujarric on Monday.

Zamzam is among the areas in Sudan where famine has been reported.

According to Dujarric, intensified hostilities in Zamzam over the past week have displaced approximately 5,500 people, forcing them to seek safety and shelter in the Shamal Jabal Marrah locality of Central Darfur.

“There were also reports of others seeking to leave the area being prevented from doing so, due to the intensity of the fighting and key exit routes being blocked,” he added.

For nearly a year, fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have laid siege to El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, in an ongoing attempt to seize control from government forces.