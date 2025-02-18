Ghana faces $156 million budget shortfall following USAID funding freeze

(Africanews) – Countries worldwide continue to grapple with the impact of the U.S. administration’s abrupt crackdown on its largest development and humanitarian aid agency, USAID.

Ghana has been significantly affected by the loss of U.S. development aid, resulting in a $156 million deficit in the state budget.

In response, President John Mahama has directed Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to explore alternative solutions to bridge the funding gap left by the suspension of USAID programs, according to a statement from the president’s office.

American development aid has played a crucial role in supporting Ghana’s health and agriculture sectors. Notably, USAID contributed to the establishment of an advanced national surveillance system for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. Additionally, it provided vital assistance to enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian agricultural firms in regional and international markets.