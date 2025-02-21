Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Police Rescue Kidnap Victim Chained with Padlocks in Niger State, Nigeria

Police Rescue Kidnap Victim Chained with Padlocks in Niger State, Nigeria

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim, Nasiru Idris, who was found chained by the neck and hands with padlocks after being abducted from Kebbi State.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed the rescue in a statement on Friday, February 21, 2025. He revealed that Idris’ abductors abandoned him and fled upon sighting police patrol teams.

“On February 16, 2025, at about 4 p.m., a police tactical squad led by the DPO of ‘A’ Division Kontagora was on a routine confidence-building patrol along the Bangi-Kontagora road. During the operation, they discovered a suspected victim in the Mariga forest, chained by the neck and hands with padlocks,” the statement read.

Idris narrated that he was kidnapped in Farin-Ruwa, Bena, under the Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State. His abductors abandoned him in panic when they saw the police approaching.

The police took him to the hospital for treatment and are currently working to reunite him with his family. Investigations into the kidnappers’ whereabouts are ongoing.

