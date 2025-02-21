South Africa Invites Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Amid Fallout with U.S.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a state visit to South Africa, reaffirming the country’s commitment to diplomatic dialogue despite growing tensions with the United States.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his anticipation of hosting Zelenskyy. “I welcome the constructive engagement I had with President @ZelenskyyUA and I look forward to hosting him in South Africa soon for a state visit,” he wrote.

The two leaders discussed the importance of an inclusive peace process to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s support for peaceful negotiations, stating, “South Africa remains committed to supporting the dialogue process between Russia and Ukraine.” However, no date has been confirmed for the visit.

Reports indicate that the formal invitation was extended on January 15, with prior meetings between the two leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September and at the World Economic Forum in Davos in November.

Zelenskyy also confirmed the upcoming visit on X, thanking South Africa for its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. “I spoke with South African President @CyrilRamaphosa and thanked him for South Africa’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he posted. Emphasizing Ukraine’s role in any negotiations, he added, “It is important that our countries share the same position: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. We all hope to achieve a just and lasting peace this year.”

The confirmation of Zelenskyy’s visit follows Ramaphosa’s recent speech at the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Johannesburg, where he emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to global conflicts. Addressing crises in Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, the Sahel, and Gaza, Ramaphosa stressed that peace efforts should align with United Nations resolutions and international law.

His stance on global diplomacy comes amid increasing tensions between South Africa and the U.S., fueled by Pretoria’s perceived neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine war and its growing ties with BRICS partners. Washington has expressed concerns over South Africa’s engagements with Russia, particularly after allegations of arms dealings, which the South African government has denied.

Ramaphosa also welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, describing it as “a crucial first step towards ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”

He urged G20 nations to adopt collective solutions to global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, rising intolerance, wars, climate change, pandemics, and food and energy insecurity. “These challenges are interconnected and require responses that are inclusive and well-coordinated through various forums such as the G20,” he said.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has criticized the invitation extended to Zelenskyy. According to IOL, EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini dismissed Zelenskyy as a public relations figure backed by NATO, warning that South Africa should not be “distracted” by the Ukrainian leader. “We will lose focus by entertaining every individual who simply wakes up and speaks,” Dlamini stated.