Sudan’s RSF and Allied Groups sign charter to form parallel government

(Reuters) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan, alongside allied political and armed groups, signed a charter late on Saturday to establish a “government of peace and unity,” according to signatories al-Hadi Idris and Ibrahim al-Mirghani, who spoke to Reuters.

Among the signatories is Abdelaziz al-Hilu, a prominent rebel leader who commands extensive territory and forces in South Kordofan state. Al-Hilu has long advocated for Sudan to adopt secularism.

While the proposed government is unlikely to gain widespread international recognition, its formation signals further fragmentation within Sudan, which has been embroiled in civil war for nearly two years. The initiative has already raised concerns from the United Nations.

The RSF currently controls most of the western Darfur region and parts of Kordofan. However, it is facing resistance from the Sudanese army, which is pushing back its advances in central Sudan. The army has strongly condemned the formation of a parallel government. Idris, a former official and leader of an armed group, stated that the official announcement of the government’s formation would be made from within Sudan in the coming days.

According to the charter’s text, the signatories agreed that Sudan should be a “secular, democratic, non-centralized state” with a unified national army. However, the document also preserves the right of armed groups to continue operating. The charter asserts that the new government does not seek to divide the country but rather to unify it and bring an end to the ongoing war—objectives it claims the army-aligned government based in Port Sudan has failed to achieve.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF, has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, including genocide. Earlier this year, the United States imposed sanctions against him.

Dagalo previously shared power with the Sudanese army and civilian politicians as part of an agreement following the 2019 ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir. However, in 2021, the army and RSF jointly removed civilian leaders in a coup. The subsequent power struggle over troop integration during Sudan’s transition to democracy led to the outbreak of war.

The conflict has had devastating consequences, triggering an “unprecedented” humanitarian crisis. It has driven half of Sudan’s population into hunger, with famine reported in multiple regions.

The signing of the charter took place in a closed event, in contrast to a more publicized gathering earlier in the week in Nairobi. Both events were hosted in Kenya, leading to condemnation from Sudan and domestic criticism of Kenyan President William Ruto for entangling the country in a diplomatic dispute.

The Sudanese government has accused the United Arab Emirates of providing military and financial support to the RSF, allegations that U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have deemed credible. However, the UAE has denied these claims.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s ruling authorities recently amended the country’s constitutional document, expanding the army’s powers. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has announced that the army will soon unveil its “war cabinet.”