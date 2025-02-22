Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Congo President announces unity government amid rising conflict in Eastern Congo

Congo President announces unity government amid rising conflict in Eastern Congo

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi will establish a unity government, his spokesperson announced on Saturday, as he faces mounting domestic pressure over his administration’s response to the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel offensive in the country’s eastern provinces.

The M23’s advances, which have resulted in the capture of significant territories and valuable mineral deposits, have heightened fears of a broader conflict. Some members of the divided opposition have even suggested that Tshisekedi’s presidency may not endure.

During a meeting with the ruling Sacred Union coalition on Saturday, Tshisekedi urged members to set aside internal disputes, stating, “We must unite … let’s stand together to face the enemy.”

Presidency spokesperson Tina Salama confirmed that Tshisekedi would establish a government of national unity and implement changes within the coalition’s leadership. However, she did not provide further details.

Since the beginning of the year, the Democratic Republic of Congo has suffered a series of military setbacks in North and South Kivu provinces, intensifying criticism of the government’s military strategy.

Opposition leader Hervé Diakiese condemned Tshisekedi’s decision, arguing that his leadership has contributed to the current crisis. “His management is one of the causes of the current crisis,” Diakiese said. “Tshisekedi is more concerned with saving his power, whereas we are more concerned with saving the Congo, and this can be done with or without him.”

Meanwhile, escalating violence in eastern Congo continues to place additional strain on neighboring Burundi.

